A new PS5 Slim leak suggests Sony’s console won’t be as slim as many expected, though it’s worth stressing that this is just a rumor.

A grainy photo of the more affordable and compact PS5 Slim has begun circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and apparently comes from China. Typically, the photo doesn’t show the console in all its glory – it’s also rather low quality and could easily be fake.

However, if the PS5 Slim photo is real, it shows a new black slit has been added to the console’s covers, and it’s rumored to include two USB-C ports on the front of the console instead of just one USB-C and a USB-A port like we’re currently used to.

The PS5 Slim will also include a detachable disc drive – which was revealed last year – and will be 5cm shorter in height than the PS5 Disc and Digital models. However, disappointingly, the console will apparently be the same thickness as the standard PlayStation 5, suggesting this slim revision could be minor.

To put things into perspective, the PS5 is 15.4 inches tall, 10.2 inches deep, and 4.1 inches thick. The new PS5 Slim would be 10.4 inches tall based on this rumor, then, will still be 4.1 inches thick, but may shave a few centimeters off the depth of the console.

Sony knocked 305 off the size of the standard PS4 with the PS4 Slim, and a whopping 33% off the size of the standard PS3 with the PS3 Slim. It might not be able to achieve that feat again if the thickness of the console or depth does not change.

The PS5 Slim release date could be announced soon after Sony cut the price of the PS5 Disc model and Amazon changed its product listing in the UK from ‘PlayStation 5 Console’ to ‘PlayStation Standard Console’.

Still, we’ll have to wait to see whether this PS5 Slim leak is true, as right now it’s impossible to say with any certainty that the photo above definitely is a picture of Sony’s revised PlayStation 5 console.