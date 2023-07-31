(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

A recent sale and an Amazon product listing change suggest Sony could announce a smaller, lighter, and cheaper PlayStation 5 model soon.

Sony is expected to release a PS5 Slim before the end of this year, but we’ve only had rumors and speculation to go on. However, a recent sale in the UK and Europe has only strengthened the likelihood that Sony is readying a reveal.

Sony has knocked £75 (around $95) off the price of the PS5 Disc model, bringing the price down from £479.99 to £404.99. The sale means the PS5 Disc vs Digital price difference is only £15, which suggests Sony is getting rid of old stock before it releases a PS5 Slim.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 Slim announcement

👀 A PS5 Slim announcement seems imminent

🙌 Sony has cut the price of the PS5 Disc model in the UK and Europe

🧐 A name change on Amazon is also telling

📆 The PS5 Slim is rumored to release towards the end of this year

What’s more, Amazon UK updated its PS5 product listing from ‘PlayStation 5 Console’ to ‘PlayStation Standard Console’. That’s a rather specific change to make, and once again points to the fact the PlayStation 5 Slim could be imminent.

Sony announced that it’s now sold over 40 million PS5 consoles, and with the upcoming release of the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle and recent flash sale, expect that number to rise significantly.

A PS5 Slim would only help boost sales of Sony’s console and would allow Sony to cut manufacturing and shipping costs on the bulkier PS5 Disc model. It would also pave the way for a more expensive and powerful PS5 Pro that’s rumored to release at the end of 2024 – the same time as the Nintendo Switch 2.

With Spider-Man 2 headlining the upcoming PS5 games for the end of the year, there’s no lack of momentum in the PlayStation camp. Sony also has three new pieces of hardware due out this year: Project Q, PlayStation Earbuds for PS5, and the PS5 Access controller.

An announcement of the PS5 Slim could take place at Gamescom 2023, which takes place in Cologne, Germany on August 23 to August 27.