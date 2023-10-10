See today's Amazon Prime Day deals

And Walmart's rival deals

We’ve known the PS5 Slim was imminent, but Sony has finally revealed its svelte new console design and shared the juicy details we’ve been waiting for.

The PS5 Slim launches this November (no specific date was given) and comes with 1TB of storage as opposed to the 825GB we’ve been used to. The PS5 Slim price is $499 for the PS5 disc model and $449 for the PS5 Digital Edition, which is honestly more than we were expecting. That’s a $50 increase on the Digital Edition, too, which is currently $399.

See today's Amazon Prime Day deals

And Walmart's rival deals

However, Sony says that the new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and it’s 18% and 24% lighter compared to the previous models. That’s the kind of size reduction we’re used to seeing from Slim PlayStation models, and it should be very noticeable considering the PS5’s towering size.

What’s more, those who purchase the PS5 Digital Edtion can add on an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive, which will be sold separately for $79.99. That makes the question of whether to buy a PS5 disc vs Digital a lot easier to answer, as being able to pick up a Blu-ray disc drive should you need it could make the Digital Edition the best model to go for.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 Slim is coming

📆 The PS5 Slim is official, and it’s out this November

💰 It costs $499 for the disc model and $449 for the Digital Edition

💿 An Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive add-on for the Digital Edition will be sold separately

🙌 You also get an additional 1TB of storage

One slightly odd quirk about the PS5 Slim models is that they will include a horizontal stand, but a vertical stand will be sold separately for $29.99. If you like the way your console looks standing up, you’ll have to shell out a little extra for the stand.

You’ll be able to purchase the new PS5 Slim model from select retailers in November, and the new design will replace the existing PS5 models in the future. We’ll let you know when that all-important PS5 Slim pre-order date goes live.

Don’t forget that Sony has more PlayStation hardware on the way this year. It’s releasing the PlayStation Portal in November, and two new audio devices for players to enjoy: the PlayStation Earbuds and PS5 Pulse Elite Wireless headset.

Rumors also continue to circulate about a possible PS5 Pro releasing next year, but we’ll have to wait until Sony is ready to reveal more.

With Sony now officially announcing the PS5 Slim, it could spur Microsoft into action. A recent Xbox leak revealed an Xbox Series X Slim is almost guaranteed, along with a new redesigned controller.