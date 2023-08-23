PlayStation 5 owners can pick up a new headset for Sony’s console called the PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset. The headset looks similar to the PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset, but it’s a big upgrade on Sony’s more affordable set of cans.

The main draw is that it offers lossless audio, AI-enhanced noise rejection when speaking into the retractable boom mic, and planar magnetic drivers to deliver an audiophile-level listening experience often reserved for premium headphones used by sound engineers.

With that in mind, the PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset is more expensive than the $99 PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset and is aimed at those looking to get the most out of PlayStation 5’s proprietary 3D audio. Its specs suggest it could make it onto our best PS5 headset list, but we’ll have to test it ourselves before we know for sure.

PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset: price

The PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset price is $149.99, which is actually cheaper than the PlayStation 5 Earbuds, which cost $199.99 The headset comes with a charging hanger, providing a convenient charging and storage option.

PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset: pre-order date

Sony said that it will share more details soon on the pre-order date for the PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset on the PlayStation Blog. It’s almost certain the headset is out this year, so expect pre-orders to go live a month or so before the release date.

PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset: release date

Speaking of the PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset release date, Sony has also said that it will announce the launch date in the future. Like the PlayStation Explore wireless earbuds, they’re likely due out this year – probably from November onwards.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Sony will sell the headset exclusively from its PlayStation Direct store, or if other retailers will get stock.

PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset: features

The main feature of the PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset is its lossless audio quality. It should offer superior sound to the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, and it’s rare to see planar magnetic drivers on a headset that costs less than $200.

Unlike typical cone-shaped drivers, planar magnetic drivers are flat and can convey a wider range of nuanced sounds. Combine this with PlayStation 5’s 3D audio and players should be in for an immersive audio experience.

Hopefully, Sony will include an equalizer when the Pulse Elite wireless headset is connected to PS5, something that was missing from the Sony INZONE H9 headset.

If you’re someone who spends a lot of time chatting to their friends online, you’ll be pleased to hear that the PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset’s retractable boom microphone includes AI-enhanced noise reduction technology. It should be able to block out repetitive noises, like the humming of an air conditioning unit or someone vacuuming.

The headset will also connect directly to the PlayStation Portal, previously known as the Project Q PS5 handheld. It uses a new PlayStation Link wireless audio technology to deliver low latency, lossless audio, and easy switching between multiple PlayStation Link hosts such as PS5 with the USB adapter and the handheld.