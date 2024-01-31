The PS5 Pulse Elite headset release date is rapidly approaching, but it’s already received a pleasing upgrade that will make deciding between the PS5 Pulse 3D vs PS5 Pulse Elite a lot easier.

Sony has revealed that the PS5 Pulse Elite and PlayStation Earbuds will support custom equalizer settings, which you can adjust on the fly. It’s the same system that was previously exclusive to the $99 PS5 Pulse 3D headset, and it makes a massive difference for audiophiles who like to tinker with their settings.

You’ll be able to select from three presets: Standard, Bass Boost and Shooter, as well as save three custom profiles of your own. You can adjust the treble, bass, mids, highs, and lows, letting you lock in a sound to your liking.

After all, sound is subjective as everyone hears differently. By allowing users to control the EQ of a headset, more people can dial in a sound that they prefer. It’s a fantastic feature that was sorely missing from the Sony INZONE H9 headset.

What’s more, you can also adjust the sidetone on the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore earbuds, allowing you to hear yourself better when using voice chat. Any settings you create will be saved locally to the headset, too, so your custom EQ will carry over when using other devices like PC and the PlayStation Portal.

Having custom EQs was a big selling point for the Pulse 3D, so it’s great to see that Sony has added it to its latest PS5 headsets.

The PS5 Pulse Elite will be released on February 21 and costs $149.99. The PS5 Pulse Explore Earbuds are out now and cost $199.99.