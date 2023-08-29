(Credit: The Shortcut)

When it comes to the PS5 Pulse 3D vs PS5 Pulse Elite, it can be tricky to decide which pair of PlayStation 5 headphones is right for you at a glance.

With similar designs and a fairly close price point, you might be wondering whether it’s worth paying a little more for the PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset or upgrading your existing headset. We’ll list off the differences between the two PlayStation 5 headsets, and help you decide which pair is right for you.

You can also check out the best PS5 headset that you can buy right now if Sony’s official headsets aren’t quite what you’re after. There are various options, too, from the best noise-canceling headphones to the most comfortable ones. Read on if you’re interested in the PS5 Pulse 3D vs PS5 Pulse Elite and how they compare.

PS5 Pulse 3D vs PS5 Pulse Elite: price

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The PS5 Pulse 3D and PS5 Pulse Elite aren’t miles apart when it comes to price, though only one costs less than $100. The PlayStation Pulse 3D headset costs $99 and can often be found for cheaper. There are also three versions available: the classic white that matches the console, black and gray camouflage.

The PS5 Pulse Elite is slightly more expensive than the PS5 Pulse 3D. It costs $149, which is a far more attractive price point than the Sony INZONE H9 that Sony released earlier this year.

The $50 price difference may encourage those who want superior sound quality to choose the Pulse Elite over the Pulse 3D, so it’s a smart price point from Sony.

PS5 Pulse 3D vs PS5 Pulse Elite: specs

The PS5 Pulse 3D and PS5 Pulse Elite may look similar, but the specs are quite different under the hood. The most significant difference is that the Pulse 3D headset uses traditional dynamic, cone-shaped drivers, while the Pulse Elite uses flat, planar magnetic drivers. We’ll have to wait to see how battery life compares once we get hold of the PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset ourselves.

PS5 Pulse 3D specs

Dynamic drivers: 40mm

Battery life: 12 hours

Connection type: USB Type-C charging

Dual microphones with noise-canceling technology

3.5mm jack

PS5 Pulse Elite specs

Planar magnetic drivers

Battery life: TBC

Connection type: charging hangar

Retractable boom microphone

PS5 Pulse 3D vs PS5 Pulse Elite: features

The PS5 Pulse 3D and Pulse Elite each have their own distinct features which may make one pair more appealing than the other. The PS5 Pulse 3D is the only headset for PS5 that lets you customize the headset’s equalizer settings directly from the PS5 menu, with three readily available presets, plus three more slots to create and save your own settings.

The PS5 Pulse Elite also has a big selling point of its own. The headset supports PlayStation Link, Sony’s new wireless audio protocol that delivers lossless audio quality. It also lets you enjoy wireless audio with the PlayStation Portal, along with the PlayStation Earbuds.

While you’ll have to wait for our PS5 Pulse Elite review, the headset promises to deliver superior audio quality to the PS5 Pulse 3D. The headset uses planar magnetic drivers, which are usually reserved for high-end open-back headsets. Unlike typical cone-shaped drivers, planar magnetic drivers are flat and can convey a wider range of nuanced sounds. Combine this with PlayStation 5’s 3D audio and players should be in for a real treat.

The PS5 Pulse Elite also includes a retractable boom microphone that includes AI-enhanced noise reduction technology. It should be able to block out repetitive noises when you’re chatting in a party, like the humming of an air conditioning unit or someone vacuuming.

The Elite also features a charging hanger instead of the usual USB-C connection, which means the headset can be charged and stored conveniently.

PS5 Pulse 3D vs PS5 Pulse Elite: which one should you buy?

Both headsets will deliver fine-tuned 3D audio for PlayStation 5, but it’s clear there are some notable perks to spending a little extra on the PS5 Pulse Elite. Not only do they promise superior audio quality over the Pulse 3D, but the fact they work with PlayStation Portal and seemingly come with a better microphone will make spending an extra $50 worth it.

Still, the Pulse 3D has proven to be a fantastic, budget option for PlayStation 5, and the fact you can customize the headset’s EQ directly from the console is a really nice perk. If you’re already happy with the Pulse 3D headset, the Pulse Elite probably doesn’t do enough to encourage an upgrade.

We’ll update this page with more information once we get our hands on the PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset, which is due out at the end of this year.