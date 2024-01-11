(Credit: Andreas Sebayang/Notebookcheck.com)

Sony promised to release PS5 Slim console covers for its new trimmed-down system, and it quietly showed off the first three colors fans can expect at CES 2024.

Sony’s Deep Earth Collection will kick things off, letting you customize your white PS5 Slim with a shiny Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue and Sterling Silver colorway. Each console cover costs $54.99, which is the same price as the standard version.

The PS5 Slim console covers retain the new prominent gap that splits the covers into four removable parts. This is due to Sony making the disc drive detachable (or attachable if you buy a PS5 Slim Digital Edition), which makes the original PS5’s two-piece covers more aesthetically pleasing overall.

Still, anything is an upgrade on the standard white PS5 color, and Sony has said a matte-black console cover will be released in due course. I’d suspect many will be waiting for that cover to be released before rushing out to buy some of the more extravagant colorways.

Sadly we’re still waiting for a solid release date for the new PS5 Slim console covers, but their presence at CES 2024 suggests we won’t have too long to wait.

Another PS5 announcement could be imminent as a new PS5 controller with 12 hours of battery life was spotted on Best Buy. The controller would address one of the biggest complaints about Sony’s otherwise excellent controller, which tends to last around six to eight hours per charge.