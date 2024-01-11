A new and improved PS5 controller with a 12-hour battery life has appeared on Best Buy Canada, suggesting an official announcement from Sony could be imminent.

The listing, which is still live, says: “Take the gaming action into your own hands when you play with the PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense wireless controller. With dynamic triggers, a built-in microphone and so much more, this gaming controller offers a truly immersive experience. The iconic comfortable design lets you play for hours and hours.”

According to the listing, the V2 PS5 controller will cost $89.99 and comes with the PS5 DualSense Charging Station, one of the best PS5 accessories you can buy, which offers “easy click-in charging”.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 V2 controller leaked

🆕 A new PS5 controller has appeared on Best Buy Canada

🔋 It boasts superior battery life to the current DualSense, offering 12 hours from a single charge

😒 The current PS5 controller averages around six to eight hours of battery life

👍 The V2 PS5 controller costs $89.99 and includes the PS5 DualSense Charging Station

Even though the PS5 DualSense controller is arguably the best gamepad Sony has ever made, the battery life has always been its biggest point of criticism.

The PS5 controller battery life averages between six and eight hours depending on the game you’re playing, and it lasts even less on the $200 DualSense Edge.

PS5 games that use the controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers heavily, like Gran Turismo 7, can often have you reaching for a charging cable or second pad far sooner than you’d like.

While it’s a relief to see Sony finally improve the battery life of the DualSense controller, 12 hours of playtime isn’t exactly a dramatic improvement - especially when compared to the competition.

Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller lasts around 40 hours with AA batteries or using a play and charge pack, as does Nintendo’s Pro Controller. Most third-party gamepads tend to hit at least 20 hours of battery life, though admittedly we haven’t seen any third-party use haptic feedback or adaptive triggers.

Still, the V2 PS5 controller will appeal to those who are tired of charging their controller after almost every gaming session. Now all that’s left is for Sony to make the news official.