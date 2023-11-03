(Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The new year is within sight and that of course means the annual explosion of new tech at the Consumer Electronics Show (aka CES) is nearly upon us. CES is the trendsetter event for the tech industry. From a flying squirrel simulator, eccentric rideables, and futuristic car concepts, to the newest TVs and laptops, there’s a ton of exciting technology that debuts at CES.

Of course, The Shortcut will be at CES 2024 in force to cover all the biggest announcements. Ahead of the show, here’s everything you need to know about the Consumer Electronics Show.

When is CES 2024?

CES 2024 takes place between January 9 and January 12, however, expect the show’s biggest announcements to be revealed in the preceding two days before it officially starts.

What to expect at CES 2024

CES is a tech show for all sorts of gadgets but we’re expecting the biggest announcements to be centered around TVs, laptops, and cars based on years past.

Every major TV manufacturer including Sony, TCL, LG, and Hisense all debut their latest displays at the show. Car companies like Toyota and BMW as well as new electric vehicle companies will demo their driverless and EV concepts driving up and down the Las Vegas strip or around the show floor.

Lastly, Intel, Nvidia, and AMD routinely announce new mobile chipsets, and companies like Dell, Alienware, Acer, MSI, Razer and Samsung will launch a hundred new laptops equipped with the latest microchip architectures.

Of course, there’s more to CES than just those major products. There’s also all sorts of smart home tech from smart ovens to the latest thermostats. Home and personal audio like Bluetooth speakers, headphones and earbuds, as well as new receivers is another thing to expect. Almost every year there’s always one big surprise – one year there was a giant yacht with the latest maritime and luxury technology, for example.

Intel, AMD and Nvidia at CES 2024

The three major microchip manufacturers are sure to make a grand announcement at CES 2024. New mobile processors and GPUs are almost an assured certainty, but we might also see some surprise desktop graphics cards.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

Dell and Alienware at CES 2024

Dell and Alienware always have new laptops to show off at CES and we’re likely to see a new larger Dell XPS following the invisible trackpad design of the Dell XPS 13 Ultra. Alienware will probably have a new Area 51 desktop, its largest and most premium gaming desktop. We could also get a surprise handheld gaming PC following the design of the UFO concept that predated the success of the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go.

TCL at CES 2024

TCL made a surprising decision to completely replace its very popular 6-series and 5-series TVs with completely a different lineup of platform-agnostic TVs that could support either Roku or Google TV’s OS. We don’t expect TCL will revive the older series TVs, but we’re hoping TCL gets back to pushing more Mini LED technology onto its screens.

Hisense at CES 2024

Year after year, Hisense has surprised us with better and better TVs for an affordable price and we expect that trend will continue with its upcoming lineup. Expect even brighter displays and more Mini LED technology to trickle down to the lower tiers of its product lineup.

Sony at CES 2024

Sony was conspicuously absent from last year’s CES only to later debuted some amazing TVs including a QD-OLED followup that was twice as bright. We’re hoping the electronics firm will be back at the show to bring just as much heat and we’ll probably see the new PS5 Slim at the show as well.