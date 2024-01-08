LG’s television of the future – the newly announced transparent LG Signature OLED T TV – will literally be a window to the world, as I could see right through the screen. This new transparent TV technology is graduating from concept to consumer-ready in 2024, according to LG, and it combines the best of the company’s innovations.

The LG Signature OLED T is the ultimate home theater purchase for early adopters who want a statement piece

I got to demo this 77-inch transparent OLED TV at CES 2024 and see why there’s so much hype about it. It features a contrast screen backing that can be rolled down to reveal the transparency. This is straight from the LG Rollable OLED TV that debuted at CES a few years ago, only pieces of the picture are left in place on a transparent film.

The picture that remains on the screen appears to be floating – a menu of icons for streaming platforms, widgets, a clock and even an animated aquarium screen saver – and I could also see the back of the wall at LG’s demo space. Watching fish float in the air was cool, and I can imagine this TV will fit fancy homes even better if eventual consumers situate it in front of their home window with a skyline or beach view.

What about wires in the back of LG Signature OLED T? Well, there are none except for a simple easy-to-hide power cable. Straight from the LG Signature OLED M3 we saw at CES last year (and winner of our Best in Show CES award 12 months ago), the OLED T uses LG’s Zero Connect Box that wirelessly beams A/V connectivity to the television. So, up to 30 feet away, you can use the box’s ports to plug in your PS5, Xbox Series X and so forth. Everything transmits over the air to the LG OLED T.

LG had the LG Signature OLED T television contained inside of bookshelf, which will be one of the ways this television will be on sale, according to one of the reps. It’s a very elegant-looking solution to housing the rollable contrast screen.

With the flick of a button on a remote, the LG OLED T turns into more than just a framed TV that acts as a piece of art. It’s the next-generation window with floating information that doubles as a TV. It’s incredibly cool and bound to be incredibly expensive. We’re unsure of when the OLED T will launch, but “the second half of 2024” was floated as a possible release date window, according to LG reps.

What’s amazing is that LG’s cutting-edge tech trio – its transparent TV concept, clutter-free wireless Zero Connect Box transmitter and novelty rollable screen tech – have all come together inside of this bright and beautiful LG OLED evo display. The fact that LG plans to launch this transparent TV in 2024 proves that the market is ready for something other than bigger and brighter televisions every year. I find the LG OLED T to be the ultimate home theater purchase for early adopters who want a statement piece that’s both seen and unseen.