With MSI’s new lineup, the Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX and Stealth 18 AI Studio, fans of big-screen gaming laptops will be spoilt for choice.

The Titan 18 HX is the gaming laptop of choice if you want pure, hardcore gaming performance. It’s armed with an Intel Core i9 processor, a Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090, and can be specced with up to 128GB of DDR5 memory. You can also activate MSI Overboost Ultra to power through the most demanding games.

The Titan 18 HX boasts an 18-inch QHD+ panel, with a 240Hz refresh rate and panel, which is 16:10, and uses MiniLED technology to deliver a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of HDR.

(Credit: MSI)

The MSI Raider 18 HX is no slouch, either. With similar specs, the Raider is packed with RGB goodness and designed to create an optimal cooling environment when things get heated under the hood. The QHD+ display can hit a refresh rate of 240Hz, giving you a noticeable edge over the competition thanks to decreased input lag and smoother gameplay.

(Credit: MSI)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: MSI 18-inch laptops

🆕 MSI has announced three 18-inch laptops at CES 2024

👍 The Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX and Stealth 18 AI Studio will appeal to gamers and creatives alike

💪 The new laptops boast cutting-edge specs

🤩 Both the Titan 18 HX and the Stealth 18 AI Studio include a stunning 4K, MiniLED 120Hz display

Last but by no means least is the Stealth 18 AI Studio. It’s the lightest laptop in MSI’s 18-inch class, weighing only 2.9kg. The laptop leans heavily into AI to improve performance and is powered by Intel’s new Meteor Lake processor. It uses the same impressive 120Hz MiniLED panel as the Titan 18 HX, but this time it hits a resolution of 4K.

Don’t forget to visit our CES 2024 hub for more coverage of the Consumer Electronics Show throughout the week.