Nvidia has announced the release dates and prices for its new GeForce RTX 4000 Super series cards at CES 2024.

The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super is available January 31 and costs $999. The RTX 4070 Ti Super arrives on January 24 for $799 and the RTX 4070 Super is priced at $599 and is available on January 17.

The prices line up with a previous Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super price leak, but we now have extra details that could persuade PC gamers to upgrade their graphics cards.

The RTX 480 Super is armed with the world’s fastest memory and is capable of 4K gaming with full ray tracing. It’s two times the power of the RTX 3080 Ti and features 52 Shader TFLOPs, 121 RT TFLOPs and 836 AI TOPS.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super is ideal for 1440p 144Hz gaming, delivers 2.5x times the performance of the RTX 3070 Ti, and features 44 Shader TFLOPs, 102 RT TFLOPS and 706 AI TOPS.

Finally, Nvidia says the RTX 4070 Super is faster than the RTX 3090 and comes with 36 Shader TFLOPs, 82 RT TFLOPS and 580 AI TOPS.

Both the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Super will be available in Founders Edition cards from Nvidia. However, expect plenty of options from third-party manufacturers in the future, like Asus, Gigabyte and MSI.

Nvidia will phase out the RTX 4070 Ti when the new Super cards release, but the RTX 4070 will remain on sale for a lower price point of $549.