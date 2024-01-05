Nvidia is expected to show off its new GeForce RTX 4000 Super series at CES 2024, but as is the case with a lot of tech announcements, key information may have already leaked.

According to YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, Nvidia will price its new Super line of graphics cards aggressively, giving PC gamers a better product for less.

The RTX 4080 Super will cost $999, the RTX 4070 Ti Super will be $799 and the 4070 Super will cost $599. That means the RTX 4080 Super will launch for $200 cheaper than the outgoing RTX 4080, which will be discontinued along with the RTX 4070 Ti.

Nvidia’s new Super cards will also bring a performance boost, with the RTX 4080 Super getting an estimated increase of 6% in performance. That’s not a monumental difference, but it equates to a value increase of 27% when you factor in the new $999 price point.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Nvidia RTX Super cards

👀 The price of Nvidia’s new RTX 4080 Super cards has leaked

💰 Prices start from $599 for the RTX 4070 Super and $999 for the RTX 4080 Super

🙅‍♂️ Nvidia will discontinue the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti

🆚 The aggressive pricing is in response to the success of AMD’s 7800 and 7900 series

There are bigger performance gains with the RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4070 Super, with each card gaining 22% and 13% performance boosts, respectively. That’s a value increase of 22% and 13%.

Nvidia’s pricing strategy is apparently in response to the success of AMD’s 7800 and 7900 series of GPU, which have been selling well. Nvidia hopes that by offering more performant cards at a cheaper price point, it’ll be able to compete more with AMD.

The move could lead to a price cut from AMD, with the 7800 XT a likely candidate. Cheaper GPUs are becoming harder to come by in the PC gaming space, so any discount that helps people save is always welcome.

All will be revealed soon as Nvidia is set to reveal its new RTX Super cards officially on January 8 at 8am PT. You can watch the announcement on Twitch.