TCL just announced four cutting-edge QLED TVs at CES 2024 and so far the new TCL QM891G is bigger and brighter than any 4K television we’ve seen at this year’s Las Vegas tech show. It, along with the TCL QM8 and QM7, offers high-zone mini LED for more zones of brightness and more nits than most Samsung, LG, Sony TVs.

At 115 inches, TCL bills its massive QM891G 4KTV as “The Ultimate Mini LED,” and there’s good reason to be so boastful. The official specs include an incredible 20,000 zones of brightness, more than 5,000 nits of peak brightness, 98% DCI-P3 colors, the new TCL AiPQ Ultra processor at its core and even a 6.2.2 channel speaker system. TCL has the biggest, brightest and most powerful Mini LED TVs of 2024.

The TCL QM891G is a huge projector-sized television without the picture drawbacks of most of today’s TV projectors – from our testing it’s the exact opposite of washed out and even has an anti-glare screen to make its bright 120Hz panel stand out.

Of course, while we don’t know the exact price of the QM891G yet, our take is that any 115-inch TV is going to cost you a pretty penny. Just in case this 115-inch 4KTV doesn’t fit your budget or home, TCL has several other QLED TVs planned for 2024.

TCL QM8: TCL’s QLED Mini LED within reach

The TCL QM8 (officially QM851G) is actually TCL’s true flagship television, according to our analysis and hands-on testing at CES 2024. It’s another high-end Mini LED, but this one has a still-impressive 5,000 zones of brightness, 5,000 nits of peak brightness and 97% of DCI-P3 colors. It’ll be priced way more reasonably than a TV with 20,000 zones of brightness (likely in line with last year’s QM8), although news of the exact pricing hasn’t been revealed just yet.

Coming in 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches, the TCL QM8 may appeal to gamers to most thanks to its 120Hz panel (144Hz VRR) and a mode called Game Accelerator 240. We’re going to test that out after CES 2024 to see how fluid it makes playing PS5 and Xbox Series X. With AMD Free Sync Premium, HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision IQ and Motion Rate 480, it should check off all of the boxes for current and even next-gen games should the PS5 Pro and next Xbox get announced later this year.

The TCL QM8 features the brand’s new FullView 360 Metal Bezel-less design and brings back a much-appreciated anti-glare screen we’ve seen and liked from past high-end TCL TVs. There’s also a 2.1.2 channel speaker system, WiFi 6 and a new ATSC 3.0 Digital Tuner.

Again, no concrete pricing on the TCL QM8, but it should be more affordable than the lavish QM891G and get the job done for gamers who have wanted a Mini LED with an ultra-fast refresh rate.

TCL Q7: TCL’s most affordable Mini LED

The TCL QM7 (officially the TCL QM751G) is the company’s most affordable new quantum dot Mini LED with 1,300 zones of brightness, 2,000 nits of peak brightness and 95% DCI-P3 color. The 4KTV also features HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision IQ, a 120Hz Panel (144Hz VRR), Motion Rate 480 and AMD FreeSync Premium, but the Game Accelerator 120 is half as fast as the higher-end models.

All of the TV sizes – at 55, 65, 75, 85 and new 98 inches – feature the FullView 360 Metal Bezel-less design, new 2.1 channel speaker system and TCL’s AiPQ Processor, and all of them except for the 98-inch size have a height adjustable pedestal stand.

TCL Q6 and Q6-Pro

The TCL Q6-Pro (aka Q651G-Pro on the box) is going to be the first QLED for a lot of people upgrading from the acclaimed TCL 6-Series Roku TVs out there. It’s bound to have an attractive price for a QLED television, knowing TCL. The specs include full-array local dimming, high brightness pro LED backlighting and Game Accelerator 120 with VRR.

The TCL Q6-Pro – at sizes 55, 65, 75 and an enhanced 85 inches – has some design and software tricks. It’ll have a FullView 360 metal bezel-less design, new backlit remote, and hands-free voice control. There’s a new “Enhanced Dialog” feature and “Center Mode“ where the TV acts as a center speaker. The TCL Q6 (non-Pro version) backs off the brightness a bit and includes a 98-inch size option.