Dell has unveiled a pair of new ultrawide monitors that are, quite literally, easy on the eyes.

Dell’s 40-inch UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW) and the 34-inch UltraShrap 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE) both include a five-star eye comfort certification from TUV Rheinland, a new industry standard that helps to reduce signs of eye fatigue.

To achieve this new standard, Dell has doubled the refresh rate of its new monitors from 60Hz to 120Hz, built in an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust screen brightness and color temperature, and improved Dell ComfortView Plus by reducing harmful blue light exposure with a more advanced LED backlight.

Dell’s ultrawide monitors are aimed at creatives, mainly, promising pinpoint color accuracy with 99% DCI-P3 coverage. You can also calibrate the colors of the monitor to your liking using Dell’s Color Management software.

In terms of connectivity, both monitors include a Thunderbolt 4 for single-cable convenience with up to 140W power delivery. High-speed wired Ethernet is also supported, along with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4.

The U4025QW uses an IPS Black Panel for greater color contrasts and supports 5K resolution (5120x2160), while the smaller U3425WE is available with a WQHD resolution (3440x1440).

The Dell U4025QW starts at $2,499.99 and is available globally on February 27, 2024, while the Dell U3425WE starts at $1,019.99 and is also available on February 27.