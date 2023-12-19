LG SG10TY (Image Credit: LG)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: LG’s new soundbars

🔈 LG is introducing three new soundbars at CES 2024

🤯 LG S95TR is its top-of-the-line soundbar with 15 channels & 810W output

🛜 S95TR and SG10TY provide Arc/eArc connectivity over Wi-Fi

🗣️ Both S95TR and S70TY sounders feature up-firing center channels for clearer dialogue and voice quality

LG is kicking off CES 2024 early with three new soundbars to enhance the sound of its ultra-thin OLED and QNED TVs.

First up, there’s the new top-end LG S95TR soundbar that features 15 channels and a total of 810W of output. Five of those channels are up-firing, including what LG call’s the industry’s first up-firing center channel. All of that sound bouncing off your ceiling should provide you with an incredibly three-dimensional Dolby Atmos experience. The new S95TR also feature improved tweeters and a newly added passive radiator that should both improve and balance out the bass.

LG S95TR soundbar (Image Credit: LG)

The SG10TY is LG’s soundbar designed to work seamlessly, and wirelessly, with its OLED TVs, especially if they’ve been wall mounted. This wireless soundbar can connect with new LG TVs over Wi-Fi using the company’s Wowcast feature. Not only can you have wireless sound project from the TV to this soundbar, it will also support Arc and eARC, letting you stream audio from all your other devices connected to the TV through HDMI. The S95TR soundbar also features Wowcast like the SG10TY.

Lastly, the is the compact S70TY soundbar. Despite its small size, this soundbar packs a lot including one of the “industry’s first center up-firing speakers.” According to LG, the added up-firing channel will help sharpen voice quality.

LG hasn’t announced pricing and availability for its new soundbars, but we’ll add more information to this post once it’s available.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.