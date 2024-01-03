The new Roku Pro TV hanging on a wall

Roku Pro TV feels like it’s been ten years in the making. I was the first reviewer to test the original Roku TV a decade ago in the US – the OG TCL Roku TV – at TechRadar. Now Roku, once a pure streaming software and operating system company, has been making its own television hardware and this is their most refined 4K television set yet.

The new Roku Pro 4KTV will debut at CES 2024 next week and comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes with high-end specs: 4K resolution, QLED, Mini LED, and local dimming. There will also be enhanced audio for wide cinematic sound, and AI and machine learning to automatically adjust the picture for the best viewing experience.

The best part of the Roku Pro TV is that prices will start at $1,500. That’s more than your average Roku TV that was on sale today and especially this past Black Friday. But this TV is truly a step up in terms of specs and far cheaper than most TVs we’re reviewing at CES 2024. We’ll be among the first to review the Roku Pro TV in the US when it launches in Spring 2024.

Roku Pro TV specs

Name: Roku Pro TV

Resolution: 4K

Screen type: QLED

Backlighting: mini-LED with local dimming

Picture: Roku Smart Picture

Audio: Wide cinematic sound

Price: Starts at $1,500

Release: Spring 2024

Sizes: 55, 65 and 75 inch

Remote: Roku Voice Remote

Roku Pro flat design, premium remote

The slim design of the Roku Pro TV will ensure it can be mounted flat against the wall, but rest assured, Roku will come with a stand in the box. The minimalist design of the Roku Pro TV is meant to blend in with any room – like an art piece.

That, to us, sounds like a true rival to the Samsung Frame TV. Roku promises that its Pro 4KTV will not only hug the wall with its flat, flush design, but it’ll look “as beautiful off as it is on.” Expect to see screensaver artwork to make the case as a piece of art.

Although I haven’t gone hands-on with the Roku Pro TV remote yet, I expect to test out the “premium Roku remote” at CES. Don’t worry – it’ll remain simplistic, according to Roku reps, so expect it to stick to streaming, menu and volume controls. The last thing we want is a Logitech Harmony remote with 50+ buttons.

Roku Pro TV picture tuning with AI

Roku mentioned that its Roku Smart Picture technology will automatically tune the 4KTV simply because “most people don’t change the settings on their TV.” This is true, according to our research with US consumers. So Roku says it has leveraged AI to fine-tune video and sound settings based on the content without requiring users to dive into complicated menus. The company says its relationships with streaming content partners has helped Roku improve the technology over time.

Even with all of these automatic settings, you’ll still be able to fine tune the picture yourself. Roku informed us that things like motion smoothing can be turned off and on if your heart desires tinkering. Combined with the fact that this is a 4K QLED backlit TV with mini LED and local dimming, we could be in for Roku’s best picture yet.

Roku Pro TV and remote

An early look at the Roku Pro TV

There’s more Roku Pro TV news to come, as we have a few months before we expect to review it in Spring 2024. The best-selling televisions on Black Friday and Cyber Monday were the TCL Roku TVs at Walmart, according to The Shortcut’s consumer data. Roku’s award-winning user interface – a simple UI yet the most comprehensive when it comes to the sheer number of apps – is ready to occupy the homes of US consumers. We’ll update this news as soon as we have hands-on time with the Roku Pro TV at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.