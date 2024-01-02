➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: New Samsung OLED gaming monitors

🌈 Samsung upgrades its 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED with an anti-glare finish, deeper blacks, and a faster panel

🤩 The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is a new 4K OLED display featuring a bright panel and smart screen software

💵 The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 looks to be the most affordable OLED gaming monitor with a QHD resolution and 360Hz refresh rare

Samsung has announced a new trio of OLED gaming monitors at CES 2024 that promise to offer vivid colors, pure blacks, and incredible refresh rates for gaming.

Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED G95SD (credit: Samsung)

Samsung is upgrading its 49-inch OLED gaming monitor with a glare-free panel, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, and a faster 0.03ms response time. Overall, it’s a slight bump up from the previous model; otherwise, the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (G95SD) maintains the same 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, 32:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 G80SD (credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) is a 32-inch widescreen gaming monitor with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. It features a 4K resolution panel with a peak brightness of 450 nits and a 240Hz refresh rate. The OLED G8 also comes preloaded with Samsung’s smart TV platform so you can stream media and games with services like Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia Geforce Experience, and more. Best of all it packs all those top specs and features into an immaculately thin 3.9mm display.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 G60SD (credit: Samsung)

Lastly, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD) looks like the more affordable OLED gaming monitor we’ve been waiting for — though pricing for Samsung’s new displays has yet to be announced. It features a 27-inch 2,560 x 1,440 resolution screen. It’s not as large as Samsung’s other OLED display, but it features a faster 360Hz refresh rate.

We’ll be checking out these displays in person at CES 2024, so stay tuned for our impressions of the new OLED gaming monitors next week.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.