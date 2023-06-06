The Apple Vision Pro was finally unveiled at WWDC 2023 after months of rumors and speculation – and judging from what we’ve seen of the device, it’s set to shake up the mixed reality space in a big way.

But how much does the Apple Vision Pro cost? Well, as many predicted, it’s not exactly cheap. The Apple Vision Pro price is $3,499, making it more expensive than the $999 Meta Quest Pro and the $1,099 HTC Vive XR Elite. However, it’s fair to say Apple’s headset isn’t quite like its competitors.

Apple’s headset uses a combination of virtual reality and augmented reality to create new possibilities in entertainment and productivity like we’ve never seen before. Apple calls it “spatial computing”, and everything is controlled by your eyes, hands and voice.

You can see all of your apps within your personal space and the headset transforms your home with environments. Your eyes are always on show as well, using a clever reprojection technique (the glass isn’t actually transparent), but the array of cameras means you’re never cut off from your surroundings. It’s genuinely impressive stuff.

The Vision Pro is one of the company’s first major new product announcements in nearly a decade, but it’s also a field that is completely new to the Cupertino-based company and will likely be the first time many iPhone and iPad users have encountered virtual and augmented reality, too.

Clearly, Apple believes the time is right to enter a market that has seen many competitors, but few winners. The biggest rival to the Apple Vision Pro, particularly when it comes to price, is the Meta Quest 3. Meta strategically announced its VR/AR headset a few days before Apple and will be hoping its $499 price point will be enough to make consumers choose the Quest 3 over the Vision Pro.

However, it’s clear the power of Apple’s connected ecosystems will help elevate the Vision Pro’s appeal, and some of the features it announced can only be described as jaw-dropping. It remains to see how well these features will work in person, but there’s no doubt Apple’s pitch for its headset is an impressive one.

Apple Vision Pro price

Ahead of the Apple Vision Pro’s reveal, several reports indicated the AR headset would cost around $2,000 to $3,000. From the spectacular demos we’ve seen so far, including turning your room into your own personal cinema, Apple’s headset was always going to be an expensive device, and those predictions were spot on. The Apple Vision Pro price is $3499.

It’s clear Apple wanted to create a compelling device that sells its vision for what a virtual and augmented reality headset can offer, and it appears no corners have been cut. That means consumers can expect to pay a premium – like with most first-gen Apple devices.

The price suggests this is very much a product aimed at developers first, which may seem counterintuitive for a company like Apple. However, if enough developers get their hands on the device and create stunning new experiences, it’ll help sell the headset in the long run.

In the future, we’ll likely see more budget-friendly versions of the Apple Vision Pro, if it’s successful. But for now, expect to pay a high price if you want to experience Apple’s latest marquee product right away.

Apple Vision Pro release date

Can’t wait to get your hands on the Apple Vision Pro? You won’t have to wait long. The Apple Vision Pro will release early next year, so expect it to arrive between January and April 2024.

It’ll be available to buy exclusively from Apple online and at Apple Stores across the country, and the company will be sharing more in the months to come. The release date gives developers plenty of time to create and optimize their apps for the device, and also allows Apple to fine-tune the product in the run-up to launch,

Apple Vision Pro pre-order date prediction

With the Apple Vision Pro due to launch early next year, we don’t have an Apple Vision Pro pre-order date just yet. However, it’s likely that pre-orders could begin as early as November this year, as Apple may want to cash in on people’s holiday bonuses and Christmas cash – particularly if the headset launches in January.

We may see an announcement at Apple’s Mac event, which would be a logical time for them to announce the release date and pre-order window. It also means Apple can include the Vision Pro in its Q4 earnings report.

Historically, Apple usually opens pre-orders close to the release date, so once we know exactly when the Vision Pro will be out, expect the pre-order date to be announced around the same time.

Apple Vision Pro specs

The Apple Vision Pro is packed with cutting-edge technology and technological breakthroughs. The display uses a micro OLED panel designed by Apple and includes 23 million pixels – more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye. Apple also created custom lenses, which allow fine text and entertainment to look great at any angle or size.

Despite being packed with tech, the headset is compact and uses a single piece of three-dimensional formed, laminated glass that acts as a lens through which the cameras and sensors view the world. It also has a lightweight aluminum frame, a light shield that conforms to your face, and a modular design so you can lock in the perfect fit.

The headset also uses eye-tracking via IR sensors and is powered by Apple’s M2 silicon, in a unique dual-chip design. What’s more, Apple has included a new R1 chip, which eliminates lag to deliver experiences in the blink of an eye. All in all, there are 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones in the Apple Vision Pro.

Audio is also a big part of Apple Vision Pro. Apple wanted the sound to feel like it was coming all around you, and the dual driver audio pods deliver convincing ambient spatial audio.

The headset features flexible straps, a ribbed band for breathability so it can be stretched to fit the shape of your head, and allows for micro-adjustments. We’ll have to see how comfortable it is in use, but glasses wearers will be pleased to hear Apple has partnered with Zeiss to create magnetically connected lenses. An optional head strap seems like it will be offered, too.

As has become a staple on recent Apple products, the Vision Pro has a Digital Crown that adds further functionality, and you can expect Siri integration as well.

Apple Vision Pro features

There are an incredible amount of things you can do with the Apple Vision Pro. From working with your favorite apps, connecting with people as if they’re in the same space, and watching content from your favorite services in all new ways, the possibilities seem almost endless. It uses a mix of VR and AR and includes a full-color passthrough so you can always see the world around you.

Apple is calling it the most advanced personal electronics device ever and has filed over 5,000 patents alone during its development. You can remove the need for a desktop monitor, create your own personal home cinema, maximize your productivity, and collaborate like never before.

You can also capture photos and videos with 3D depth, letting you revisit timeless memories as though you’re right there when they actually happened. Apps also come to life in new ways, surrounding your field of vision with animations and immersive details.

Apple Vision Pro battery life

Apple’s headset works all day when plugged in – as you might expect – but only lasts two hours with a battery. That’s similar to the battery life of the Meta Quest Pro and should be enough for when you want to go wireless or need to do something productive in a pinch.

The battery is small enough that it fits neatly in your pocket, and helps reduce the overall weight of the headset. It looks like the battery is about the size of an iPhone Pro Max or power bank, though we expect it’ll be a little heavier. Still, it’s a clever solution to the bulky headsets we’ve seen in the past and means you don’t always have to be tethered to a wall charger or PC.

Last updated: June 6, 2023