Apple has begun sending out developer kits for its mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. However, the terms and conditions imposed on those who accept are incredibly strict.

As spotted by Dylan McDonald on X (previously known as Twitter), Apple has laid out some extremely specific rules that developers must follow if they receive an Apple Vision Pro headset.

For example, section 4 of the terms and conditions of the developer kit program, which you can read in full here, says that your Apple Vision Pro headset must be kept in “a private, secure workspace accessible only by You and Your Authorized Developers (e.g., fully enclosed with solid doors, floors, walls and ceiling, and locks that can be engaged when the DK is in use).”

It also says that “You must ensure that unauthorized persons (including any family, friends, roommates or household employees) do not access, view, handle, or use the DK.”

Furthermore, Apple insists that “the DK should be in your positive control (on your person or within Your direct line of sight) at all times. You must ensure the DK is passcode protected. Never leave the DK unattended.”

If that wasn’t enough, Apple also has some terms that must be followed when the developer kit is not in use. “When not in use, turn off the DK and store it in its locked Pelican case in a locked space that only You have access to (e.g., a locked room or closet, a safe or locked drawer).”

You can forget about taking the Apple Vision Pro to another location, as well. “The DK may not be moved from or taken away from its ship-to address by You or Your Authorized Developers without Apple's prior written consent.”

You’ll also need to explicitly tell Apple if you plan on leaving your Apple Vision Pro developer kit unattended for 10 days. “If You will be away from Your workspace for more than 10 days, consult with Your Apple point of contact about how to keep the DK safe while You are away.”

Under section 6, Apple also stresses that “You agree not to use the DK in any public place, or otherwise share or display it to anyone other than Your Authorized Developers; You agree to ensure Your Authorized Users do the same. This includes discussing, publicly writing about, or reviewing the DK, whether online, in print, in person, or on social media. You may not post, or permit Your Authorized Developers to post, any photos, videos, or reactions to or about the DK, including information in logs stored on or generated by the DK or Your Application running on the DK.”

The Apple Vision Pro is due to release in early 2024, but reports suggest Apple has already lowered its production targets. With the Apple Vision Pro price being $3,499, it’s unlikely that the company is planning on selling millions of units. However, Apple obviously wants to make sure the headset doesn’t fall into the wrong hands and that its secrets are kept firmly under wraps by developers.