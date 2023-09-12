Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a brief update on the Apple Vision Pro, its upcoming mixed-reality headset.

Speaking at Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event, Cook said that the Apple Vision Pro is on track to launch early next year. The Apple Vision Pro price of $3,499 will be the biggest stumbling block for many, but it’s clear the company hasn’t faced any surprises in its development.

Cook also said that developers, who received Apple Vision Pro developer kits recently, are also making progress when it comes to making those all-important apps that will make the headset sing.

Apple is also working on its own range of apps, as you’d expect, so many familiar favorites should function flawlessly on the Apple Vision Pro. And Apple will need to ensure its headset is brimming with top-of-the-range apps if it wants people to stump up the cash.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Apple’s headset, either, at least not if some reports are to be believed. Some testers have complained the headset is too heavy and there’s a chance it’ll still leave a mark on your face. Production targets have also been reportedly scaled back.

The Apple Vision Pro release date is likely to fall between January 2024 and April 2024. It’s the company’s first major new product announcement in nearly a decade, but it’s also a field that is completely new to the Cupertino-based company. We’ll have to see if “spatial computing” can capture the hearts and minds of consumers when it launches next year.