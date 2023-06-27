The Apple Vision Pro has come under fire from early testers who believe the virtual and augmented reality device is “too heavy”, making it uncomfortable to use for a prolonged period.

Apple has let several staff and a trusted circle of users try out its new headset, and it seems this is a common complaint. We’ve already seen one reporter share that the Apple Vision Pro won’t fix a common problem with VR headsets, leaving a red mark on her face.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a reliable source of exclusive Apple news and leaks, “many” of Apple’s testers said the Vision Pro was “too heavy” when worn for a few hours. That’s despite the headset’s battery being tethered to the device and not built into the headset in the hopes of making it lighter. However, all the computational power and hardware is still located at the front of the headset.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple Vision Pro weight

🏋️‍♀️ Early testers have complained that the Apple Vision Pro is too heavy

😔 Apparently, the headset is uncomfortable to wear after a few hours

⏰ Apple has plenty of time to address this issue or offer additional support

🥲 If the headset is too heavy people probably won’t to wear it

This leads to that front-heavy feeling that is present in almost every VR headset and is why many struggle to wear them for many hours at a time. Some manufacturers like Bigscreen Beyond are combating this issue by making the world’s smallest VR headset, but we’re yet to see a device that has truly nailed the ergonomics.

The Apple Vision Pro price is $3,499, so you’d hope that if you’re making that sort of investment you’d be able to wear the headset comfortably for hours. Especially if Apple wants to make its dream of spatial computing come true – people won’t want to watch movies or spend a day working while wearing the headset if it’s too heavy or causes adverse effects that won’t be present via traditional media consumption.

Apple has shown what appears to be an optional head strap in some marketing materials which could help balance the front weight of the headset, but it seems like will be sold separately and still won’t alleviate the issue if the Vision Pro is super heavy. We don’t know the exact weight of the Apple Vision Pro yet, but with the release date set for early 2024, there’s plenty of time for Apple to finesse the design.