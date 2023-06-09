The Apple Vision Pro looks set to revolutionize how consumers experience VR and AR in a single device. But even though some of the demos we’ve seen look like something out of a sci-fi movie, it appears the Apple Vision Pro won’t fix this common problem with VR headsets: leaving red marks on your face.

The Wall Street Journal’s gadget reviewer Joanna Stern got to try Apple’s new headset in person and came away impressed overall. However, she wasn’t a fan of the clear red marks that wearing the Apple Vision Pro left on her face.

“By the end of the demo, the top of my nose and forehead started to feel the weight,” Stern explained, providing a photo of her face after she took it off. You can quite clearly see a red impression left by the Apple Vision Pro, which is a common occurrence while wearing the majority of VR headsets on the market.

Stern said she started to notice the weight of the Vision Pro the longer the 30-minute demo continued, as well as some nausea. That’s probably a bigger concern for some, as there’s nothing worse than using a VR/AR headset and then coming away feeling queasy. If you were wondering, ‘does PSVR 2 makes you feel sick?’, I can confirm it absolutely does. Hopefully, Apple’s headset isn’t quite as bad.

However, the red marks left on Stern’s face may have been the result of an ill-fitting headset. An Apple spokesperson told Stern that any discomfort she may have encountered may have been because of the limited-sized “light seals” available at the demonstration space. Apple said the fabric portion of the headset that sits on your face and covers your eyes will come in various sizes when the device releases early next year.

Apple has elected to use aluminum for its Apple Vision Pro headset, which means it’ll likely be heavier than rivals like the Meta Quest 3, which opt for a plastic design. That doesn’t necessarily it’s guaranteed to leave an imprint on your face, but for a device that’s supposed to be aimed at entertainment and consuming media, it’s obviously a worry.

Still, the biggest barrier for most will be the Apple Vision Pro price, which is $3,499. That’s more than the PSVR 2 price of $549 (though you’ll need a PS5) and seven times the cost of the Meta Quest 3. You can check our comparison between the Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 to see which headset is right for you.