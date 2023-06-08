(Credit: The Shortcut)

The battle to be the best mixed reality headset on the market will soon be underway, but who will come out victorious when it comes to the Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3?

Both headsets look set to offer ground-breaking new experiences when it comes to augmented and virtual reality, but they’re both aimed at different markets. Apple’s Vision Pro is a high-end headset that promises to deliver “spatial computing”, and takes everything you love about your iPhone, iPad and entertainment devices, and combines them into a futuristic, all-in-one device that only requires your hands, voice and eyes to operate.

The Meta Quest 3, by comparison, is an expansion upon the popular Meta Quest 2, which many people regard as the best VR headset on the market due to its massive library of games, low price point, and wireless capabilities – sorry, PSVR 2.

Still, many of you may be wondering which headset is right for you, and while we’re set to hear more information about both the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 in the coming months, here’s how they compare.

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: price

The Apple Vision Pro price is restrictive, to say the least, and makes the Meta Quest 3 look like a steal in comparison. Apple’s headset costs $3,499, which means it’s one of the most expensive mixed-reality headsets on the market. However, it’s packed with cutting-edge technology and will appeal to those already inside the Apple ecosystem

The Meta Quest 3 price starts at $499 for the 128GB storage model. That’s seven times cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro, and it also comes with a pair of controllers (though hand tracking is supported in select games and applications). It’s also backward compatible, if you were wondering ‘Do Meta Quest 2 games work on Quest 3?’ That means you’ll instantly have access to any games you bought on Quest 2.

There’s quite the price disparity between Apple and Meta’s headsets, then, and means there’s only one winner when it comes to price: the Meta Quest 3.

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: release date

The Apple Vision Pro is set to release early next year. That means we can expect to see it arrive between January 2024 and April 2024. Apple did a similar thing for the first Apple Watch, which was released in April of the next year after its announcement.

The Meta Quest 3 is set to arrive before the Apple Vision Pro and is due to release this fall. That means we can expect to see it release between September and December 2023. Meta will likely want to have the headset out before Black Friday on November 24, and definitely before the holidays. Having a headstart on the Vision Pro could be extremely important, too, as it gives the Quest 3 time to attract new customers and encourage Quest 2 users to upgrade.

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: specs

Apple has shared the impressive specs of the Vision Pro, and it may be the most powerful consumer device ever released. Here’s a breakdown of everything included in Apple’s mixed-reality headset.

Apple Vision Pro specs

Operating system: visionOS

Display Type: Micro OLED

Lenses: Custom design

HDR compatible: Yes

Refresh rate: 90/96Hz

Chipset: Apple M2/R1

Battery life: 2 hours

Microphones: 6

Cameras: 2 high-res, LiDAR + TrueDepth

Storage: TBA

Price: $3,499

The Meta Quest 3 is also packed with the latest technology, but we’re still waiting to hear exactly what’s inside. Meta has promised to go into more detail at its Connect conference on September 27. For now, here are the specs we know so far.

Meta Quest 3 specs

Operating system: Android

Display Type: LCD

Lenses: Pancake

HDR compatible: TBA

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Chipset: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2

Battery life: TBA

Microphones: TBA

Cameras: TBA

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / Maybe 512GB

Price: $499

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: which one should you buy?

Both headsets look set to offer cutting-edge mixed-reality experiences but at wildly different price points. Apple’s positioning its headset as a true multimedia device, able to boost your productivity, enhance your entertainment and so much more. The Meta Quest 3, however, is still primarily focused on VR gaming and seems a far more capable device in that regard.

If you’re looking for something that has the potential to replace your 4K TV, computer, home cinema, and 3D camera, then the Apple Vision Pro is certainly appealing. It could also become the gold standard for watching movies and your favorite TV shows.

However, if you’d rather buy a headset that can deliver the very best VR games and also has the functionality to provide productivity solutions and entertainment as well, the price of the Meta Quest 3 makes it a seriously tempting option.