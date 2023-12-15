(Credit: Sanzaru Games)

It didn’t take long for Meta Quest 3 to get its first killer app. The open-world adventure of Asgard's Wrath 2 has captured the hearts of critics and solidified its position as not just a top VR game, but one of the must-play games of the year.

It’s currently sitting on an impressive OpenCritic score of 93, with 100% of reviewers recommending the game. Admittedly, it’s only received seven critic reviews, which is a small sample size. But VR games still aren’t a box office draw or major traffic generators for websites, so that’s to be expected.

Walmart: Meta Quest 3

Best Buy: Meta Quest 3

GameStop: Meta Quest 3

Amazon: Meta Quest 3

Remarkably, Asgard’s Wrath 2 comes bundled in with the Meta Quest 3 for free, providing an incredible entry-point for those experiencing VR for the first time. It’s also testament to what a developer can do when they fully focus on virtual reality.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Asgard’s Wrath 2 on PSVR 2

😲 Meta has its first killer app for Meta Quest 3

👏 Asgard’s Wrath 2 has received rave reviews

🆓 You can get it for free when you buy a Meta Quest 3 for a limited time

👉 It’s exactly the kind of blockbuster title Sony’s PSVR 2 desperately needs

But unfortunately for PSVR 2 fans, it isn’t available on Sony’s PS5 headset. And that has to change. Not only is the PlayStation VR2 still in desperate need of a must-play title, but we’ve seen developer support begin to wane. Thankfully, it did receive a shot in the arm with the release of Among Us VR and Resident Evil 4 remake’s VR mode.

The lack of first-party support hasn’t helped matters, leaving those who paid $549 for PSVR 2 wondering whether Sony has given up on the device altogether. With the PS5 Pro rumored to released next year, those fears have only been exemplified.

Getting the check book out for Asgard’s Wrath 2 would go some way to restoring a little faith with the fanbase. Sony hasn’t been shy at paying for exclusivity in the past, locking down major franchises like Final Fantasy to the PlayStation platform. It’s not like they couldn’t offer a few million to get Asgard’s Wrath 2 on PSVR 2 and give the PS5 headset a much-needed boost.

With a 90+ hour playtime, the game would also work well on PlayStation VR2. One of the benefits of the PSVR 2 being wired means you don’t need to worry about battery life, letting those who have their VR legs play for longer, uninterrupted.

The PSVR 2’s OLED and HDR-capable display can often make VR games look their best and the headset’s rumble motor and Sense controllers add an extra layer of immersion not available on other platforms.

It’s unclear how long Meta’s exclusivity deal for Asgard’s Wrath 2 will last, but Sony needs to add it to the PSVR 2 games list asap and lock down these type of games in the future. Hopefully we see Sony focus on PSVR 2 before it shifts all its attention to PS5 Pro.