Even though there are over 150 PSVR 2 games available, Sony’s headset hasn’t exactly been backed to the hilt since its release earlier this year. It seems like Sony’s first-party studios aren’t interested in supporting its $549 peripheral, with only Horizon Call of the Mountain, Firewall Ultra and an update for Gran Turismo 7 released thus far.

To make matters worse, the PSVR 2 has been missing out on some notable releases. PowerWash Simulator, Assassin’s Creed Nexus and EA Sports WRC all skipped Sony’s headset. But there is some good news at last.

Among Us VR is now available on PSVR 2, and it’s sure to attract those who are looking for some hilarious hijinks in space. Among Us may be long in the tooth, but it’s shown incredible staying power and continues to be a popular title.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Among Us VR

🫵 Among Us VR has stealth-dropped onto PSVR 2

👏 The game supports 4 to 10 players and has cross-platform play

🤣 It costs $9.99 and promises to offer some hilarious multiplayer fun

🙏 The release is a welcome addition to PSVR 2’s library

The game supports cross-platform VR, meaning you can play with those who use other VR platforms and headsets like the Meta Quest 2 – a fantastic feature that I hope we see with more multiplayer VR titles in the future.

The arrival of Among Us VR couldn’t be more welcome, then, and comes just before PSVR 2’s next major release: Resident Evil 4’s VR mode. Capcom’s excellent remake is getting the same treatment as Resident Evil Village – one of the top PSVR 2 games you need to play – and it promises to be a fantastic addition for those who enjoy virtual reality.

With no price cut over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Sony is standing firm with the PSVR 2 price of $549. However, it needs to show that it hasn’t forgotten about its headset, as first-party support has been disappointing, to say the least.

It would’ve helped if PSVR 2 was backward compatible, but sadly that’s not the case. The original PlayStation VR seemed to have far more backing and momentum than PSVR 2, but 2024 could change things.

As it stands, the question as to whether “Is PSVR 2 worth it?” is fairly easy to answer. Right now, it’s still difficult to wholeheartedly recommend Sony’s PS5 VR headset, unless you’re someone who is already sold on virtual reality and everything it offers – warts and all.