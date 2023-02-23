(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The PSVR 2 specs tick almost every box that VR enthusiasts could hope to see, and on paper, Sony’s headset is a formidable opponent for competing VR headsets to contend with.

But is PSVR 2 wireless? Sadly, the answer is no.

One mark against Sony’s next-gen VR headset is that for all its technical prowess, it isn’t wireless. The PSVR 2 comes with a 4.5-meter cable that plugs into the front USB-C port of the PS5, but it can’t be detached from the headset itself.

Dealing with a cable might feel like a step back for some VR fans, as the Meta Quest 2 and other competing manufacturers have started to offer wireless models that help make you feel more immersed in a game.

The PSVR 2’s lack of wireless functionality means you’ll have to keep the headset’s cable in mind as you play, or you could end up pulling your PS5 off its stand or getting tangled up mid-game. I found the cable to be slightly shorter than I’d like during my play sessions, but you can always add some more length if you have a high-quality USB-C extender cable to hand.

Why isn’t PSVR 2 wireless? 🤔

So why isn’t PSVR 2 wireless, then? Well, according to Sony, going wireless would compromise the type of experience PSVR 2 can offer. As wonderful as a wireless PSVR 2 would be, ditching the cable would impact performance as a result.

In an interview with Famitsu, Sony’s SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino explained why the PSVR 2 isn’t wireless but hinted that a future wireless PSVR 2 model.



”We also understand that going wireless will give you another experience, so we’re always looking at all possibilities and doing technical research,” Nishino told Famitsu. “However, there is still the issue of how far the cable solution can be replaced with a wireless one in terms of performance.”

It’s worth noting that PSVR 2’s single-cable experience is a dramatic improvement over the original PSVR.

Sony’s first VR experience on PS4 came with a nest of cables and a breakout box, which was not only an eyesore but rather daunting for newcomers to deal with. You also needed to own a pair of PS Move controllers and the PS4 Camera. The PSVR 2 comes with two controllers as standard and doesn’t need the PS5 Camera to function.

Setting up PSVR on PS4. (Credit: Sony)

If the PSVR 2 being wired is a deal breaker compared to the Meta Quest 2, the comparison between the two headsets isn’t exactly fair. The Meta Quest 2 is a self-contained VR system – everything happens inside the headset – which means it doesn’t need a cable.

On the other hand, the PSVR 2 needs a PS5 to work and isn’t a self-contained system, which means the PS5 is doing the vast majority of the heavy lifting. That’s why you can play some of the best PS5 games on PSVR 2, while Meta Quest 2 can’t offer the same sort of graphical fidelity due to using a mobile chipset.

Should I wait for a wireless PSVR 2? 🤨

There’s no reason to wait for a wireless PSVR 2 model if you’re already excited about playing all the new PSVR 2 games. The cable isn’t distracting enough to take you out of the experience, and without a PS5 providing the power, the games you could play would be dramatically different and reduced in scope and scale.

If a wireless PSVR 2 is released, it’ll likely use some form of streaming to bridge the gap, which would come with its own set of problems. Yes, the cable isn’t ideal, but it lets PSVR 2 owners enjoy high-fidelity games and experiences that simply wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

It’s also one of the reasons why the PSVR 2 price is only $549, and not over a thousand dollars like Meta’s Quest Pro and Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset. Can you imagine how much a self-contained VR headset with the power of PS5 would cost? It probably isn’t even feasibly possible at this time.

Like all VR headsets, the PSVR 2 does present other issues that are arguably more important than whether it’s wireless or not. If you’re wondering ‘does PSVR 2 make you feel sick?’ and if can children play PSVR 2, the answers might make you question if PSVR 2 is worth it.