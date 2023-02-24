After spotting Sony’s next-gen VR headset for the first time, you might well ask yourself: ‘Is PSVR 2 wireless?’. Unfortunately, you’ll likely be in for a shock of disappointment. While the PSVR 2 specs are impressively advanced, the long, dangling wire at the headset’s rear is definitely a mark against it.

The PSVR 2 can only be used when it’s wired up to a PS5. Thankfully, only one USB-C cable is required, rather than the tangle of wires the original PSVR needed. Even so, it’s a restrictive design, and the 4.5-meter cable that comes packaged with the headset might not be long enough if you want to give your legs a workout in a large room.

The solution is a simple one: buy an extension cable. Plenty of online retailers and electronics stores stock USB-C extension cables, and they’re usually pretty cheap. In fact, it's one of the best PSVR 2 accessories you can buy.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

When you’re looking around, make sure to get one that supports a high data transfer speed. It’s fortunately easy to judge a cable’s rating just by the version of USB it uses:

USB 3.1 – 10 Gbps

USB 3.2 Gen 1 – 5 Gbps

USB 3.2 Gen 2 – 10 Gbps

USB 3.2 Gen 3 – 20 Gbps

Anything lower than USB 3.1 is likely too slow for purposes of the PSVR 2, and while USB 4.0 does offer transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, that kind of headroom is redundant (and pricey).

Of course, you should also pay attention to the length of the cable. Make sure it not only provides enough extension but that it isn’t overly long. Coils of USB cables look ugly sitting in the corner of your living room and threaten to trip you up when you’re in the virtual world.

Check out a whole batch of suitable cables below:

Amazon: USB-C extension cable

Weighing up the PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2, it’s clear that one of the main advantages of Meta’s flagship headset is its fully wireless connectivity. Extending the PSVR 2’s USB cable goes some way to alleviating its biggest drawback, and with time, the feeling of a wire hanging across your back won’t be so jarring to pull you out of the immersive experience.

Plus, the cost of picking up an extension cable really is negligible next to the full PSVR 2 price. Don’t let a short cable color your view when deciding if the PSVR 2 is worth it.