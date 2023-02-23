(Credit: The Shortcut)

Unlike Sony’s first foray into virtual reality, the PSVR 2 comes with practically everything you need right in the box. You get the headset, two PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, and a pair of headphones.

Heck, the retail box even doubles as a storage unit, which should keep your PSVR 2 safe and free from dust. If your headset does get a little dirty over time, read our how to clean your PSVR 2 guide to help keep your new purchase in top condition.

If you’re serious about playing PSVR 2 games, there are three PSVR 2 accessories you should buy, though. You’ll find one of them in our best PS5 accessories list, but the other two are specific solutions to two of PSVR 2’s problems.

If you’re grabbed Sony’s headset, then, these are the only PSVR 2 accessories you need.

PSVR 2 Sense Controller Charging Station 🔋

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $29.99

Like the DualSense controller, the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers aren’t blessed with the most impressive battery life. You’ll get around four to six hours per charge, which is respectable when you consider you’re unlikely to play PSVR 2 games for hours at a time.

What makes the PSVR 2 Sense Controller Charging Station an essential purchase, however, is that both Sense controllers require a USB port to charge. The PS5 only has four ports available, one of which is likely to be used to connect your headset while the other might be occupied by an external hard drive for the best PS4 games.

You can easily charge your PSVR 2 Sense Controllers with the simple click-in design without having to connect them to your PS5, as you only need a power outlet. You can also charge both controllers simultaneously so they’re ready for your next gaming session.

PS5 HD Camera 📷

Release date: November 19, 2020

MSRP: $59.99

The PS5 HD Camera is by no means an essential purchase for the majority of players, but it’s the only choice you have if you want to include a face cam when streaming directly from the PS5 to YouTube or Twitch.

The PSVR 2 also lets you broadcast your play sessions, but you’ll need the PS5 HD Camera to give people a body shot of what you’re doing in-game. It’s always fun to watch someone flail around in VR, or get scared senseless by top PSVR 2 games like Resident Evil Village.

If you have even the smallest inkling that you’d like to stream your PSVR 2 gameplay, the PS5 HD Camera is a must-have accessory for PlayStation VR2 owners.

USB-C extension cable 📏

Is PSVR 2 wireless? Unfortunately not, but thankfully you only need one cable unlike the original PSVR 2 which came with nothing short of a nest of wires and connectors. Some may find the 4.5-meter cable is a touch shorter than expected, especially if you’re playing a roomscale game like Job Simulator, which isn’t one of the many PSVR 2 games you can play sitting down.

Thankfully you can add a bit more length to the PSVR 2’s built-in cable with a USB-C extender. It’s worth buying a highly-rated cable and one that isn’t too much longer as that could cause performance issues or affect the overall quality.

With these three PSVR 2 accessories to hand, you’ll have everything you need to enjoy everything that VR games have to offer, without any of the frustration.