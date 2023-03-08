(Credit: The Shortcut)

Unlike the original PSVR, the PSVR 2 does not need a camera to work on PS5. That means you don’t need to rush out and buy the PS5 HD Camera if you’re interested in playing the latest PSVR 2 games, as PlayStation VR2 features inside-out tracking.

Inside-out tracking uses cameras placed on the device to determine its location in the environment. The PSVR 2 has four embedded cameras, allowing it to track exactly where your head is positioned at all times.

That’s why unlike the original PSVR, which required users to also have the PS4 HD Camera, Sony’s PlayStation VR2 doesn’t need a separate camera for tracking purposes.

That’s good news, then, as the PSVR 2 price is already $549. Yes, PSVR 2 comes with controllers, but thankfully you don’t have to pay an extra $59.99 just to use Sony’s headset on PS5.

However, the PS5 HD Camera is necessary for one PSVR 2 feature: broadcasting. Just like if you plan on streaming PS5 games via Twitch or YouTube directly from your console, you’ll need the PS5 HD Camera to broadcast yourself.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The PS5 doesn’t support third-party webcams, so there’s no way of showing your audience that you’re physically climbing cliff faces in Horizon Call of the Mountain or leaning into every corner in Gran Turismo 7 without it. That makes the camera one of the best PS5 accessories by default, as it serves a very specific purpose.

You don’t need a camera for PSVR 2 to work on PS5, then, but you will have to grab one if you plan on broadcasting your adventures in virtual reality to the wider world.

If you’re still on the fence about VR, you may be asking ‘Is PSVR 2 worth it?’ and ‘Does PSVR make you feel sick?’. We’ve got the answers to all those questions and more in our PSVR 2 coverage.