(Credit: The Shortcut)

Like the look of Sony’s next-gen virtual reality hardware but aren’t sure what exactly comes packaged in the box? It happens to the best of us. A VR headset isn’t much use without a way to control the games you’re playing, but does the PSVR 2 come with controllers?

Fortunately, yes. Sony hasn’t tried to skimp out on us by selling the controllers separately at a markup. Two PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers are included with the PSVR 2 headset, along with the necessary cable you’ll need to instantly jump into many PSVR 2 games.

The Sense controllers don’t just have a snazzy name, though. They’re bespoke controllers that, much like the core PSVR 2 specs, are packed with next-gen features. Six-axis motion sensing lets the device accurately track the movement and rotation of your hands, while haptic feedback adds texture to vibrations and adaptive triggers better simulate in-game actions, immersing you in its fictional world.

They’re certainly a step above the PlayStation Move controllers that were retrofitted for the original PSVR, and arguably surpass Meta’s Touch controllers. If you’re still weighing up the PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2, the Sense controllers might swing the decision in Sony’s favor.

Somewhat surprisingly, Sony doesn’t yet sell the Sense controllers separately from the main headset, although you can pick up a charging stand for them at a clean $49.99. It’s one of the only PSVR 2 accessories you need.

If you’re prone to breaking controllers (first of all, stop and be more careful and make sure you’re wearing the wrist straps that are included) consider waiting until it’s possible to buy replacements off the shelf.

If you were worried about having to buy Sense controllers separately because of the added price, you might want to reconsider whether PSVR 2 is worth it for you. The device isn’t compatible with PS4 nor does it work with PC, so requires a PS5 to use. Although the PS5 stock shortage is thankfully, finally over, Sony’s flagship console doesn’t exactly go for pennies and the cost of a full PSVR 2 set-up is high.

