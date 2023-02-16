The PSVR 2 is Sony’s next-gen virtual reality headset and promises a more immersive, better-looking, and generally enhanced VR experience. Matt came away pleased after going hands-on with the PSVR 2 earlier this year, and the lineup of PSVR 2 games that Sony has prepared for launch look a step above what we’ve seen before.

The PlayStation VR 2 will certainly take Sony’s spin on VR gaming to the next level, and that’s due in no small part to the top-of-the-line hardware that it's packed in the device. Nearly every element of the original PSVR system has been improved to create a headset that, on paper at least, will be a real competitor to Meta’s dominating Quest devices, including the upcoming Meta Quest 3.

Set to launch on February 22, the PSVR 2 is almost here, but before we’ve even had the chance to put it through its paces, we have an idea of exactly what the headset will offer. Featuring a sleeker design, a new set of controllers and brand-new innards, Sony’s next-gen headset has a lot going for it. Here’s what’s inside.

PSVR 2 specs ⚙

Sony has released a full spec sheet for the PSVR 2, revealing exactly what’s inside the headset. There’s a lot to be excited about. Its OLED HDR display supports a 4K resolution at up to 120Hz, which when paired with added vents, additional ergonomic adjustments, and cutting-edge scalp vibration, will make for a big improvement over the first-generation PSVR. Here’s what’s inside the device:

📺 Display panel : OLED

🌟 Panel resolution : 2000 x 2040 per eye

🌍 Refresh rate : 90Hz, 120Hz

Field of View : 110 degrees

👁 Lens separation : Adjustable

📡 Sensors : Six-axis motion sensor (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer), IR proximity sensor

📷 Cameras : four internal cameras for headset and controller tracking, IR camera for eye tracking per eye

🙉 Feedback : Headset vibration

🔌 Connection : USB-C

🔊 Audio : Built-in microphone, stereo headphone jack

⚖ Weight: 560g

As the specs show, the PSVR 2 hasn’t shaken off all the shortfalls of its predecessor. The headset is still a wired device, although it connects to the PS5 using only a single USB cable rather than several.

PSVR features 🙌

Besides the improvement in raw specs, the PSVR 2 will sport a few new features that were absent from Sony’s first VR headset. While they won’t radically change your playing experience, they’re the kind of hefty enhancements that make using a new piece of immersive hardware that much smoother.

🌲 See-through view: The PSVR 2 isn’t a mixed-reality headset, so can’t overlay images or tools onto the real-world environment around you, but does let you see your surroundings while wearing the headset. With the press of a button, you can activate the device’s front cameras to look around. Handy if you’re trying to find your pair of Sense controllers, or wiggle out the headset’s cable that’s wrapped itself around your legs.

📽 Broadcasting: Not only is the PS5 camera one of the best PS5 accessories, but it can also be used alongside the PSVR 2 to livestream your play session, superimposing a small image of you, headset on and controller in hand, in the corner of the video feed.

🏞 Customizable play area: To save you from bumping into furniture while you play, the PSVR 2 lets you customize the play area around your environment. The front cameras can scan your surroundings, letting you use the Sense controllers to map out the boundaries of your space exactly. You’ll then be warned when you get too close to the edge.

🎞 Cinematic mode: Although you’ll be spending most time with the PSVR 2 gaming, the headset doubles as a virtual cinema. Switching to Cinematic Mode will let you display media content in 1080p HDR and up to 120Hz. It won’t offer the same level of immersion as a VR game but is a handy way of casting movies from your PS5.

PSVR 2 Sense controller specs 🎮

Rather than reusing the outdated PlayStation Move controllers, the PSVR 2 will pair with Sony’s new Sense controllers. The orb-like handheld pads are freshly designed, bespoke controllers made especially for the device, and come with a bunch of new feedback features similar to those of the PS5’s DualSense. Check out the Sense controller specs below:

🐾 Tracking : Six-axis motion sensing system, finger touch detector, IR position tracking

👊 Feedback : Trigger effect (on R2/L2 button), haptic feedback

🔌 Connection : USB-C

🦷 Communication: Bluetooth

Of all of that, the finger touch detector is the most novel. It lets the controller detect the position of your fingers without you having to press any buttons. The idea is that you can make more natural gestures with your hands while playing.

The PSVR 2 is no slacker. Priced at $549, it’s an expensive bit of kit but one that looks to take Sony’s foray into virtual reality up a notch. Packing heaps of new features, hardware improvements and a bulky launch lineup it’s bound to make a splash when it releases this February. Hopefully, Sony will support it for years to come with even more titles.