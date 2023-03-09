(Credit: The Shortcut)

If you’ve got a large library of 3D Blu-ray movies, you may be wondering whether you can enjoy them on Sony’s PSVR 2. After all, rival VR headsets like the Meta Quest 2 let you watch a healthy selection of films in the third dimension, so it makes sense that PlayStation VR2 would be able to do the same, right?

Sadly, despite the PSVR 2 specs ticking most of the boxes VR enthusiasts expect, the headset only lets you play PSVR 2 games. That means PSVR 2 can’t play 3D movies, so you’re stuck watching your favorite flicks in standard 2D using the headset’s Cinematic Mode.

The omission is rather puzzling as the original PSVR could play 3D movies in Cinematic Mode. The PSVR 2 is obviously a far more capable headset, but perhaps Sony felt demand wasn’t high enough to warrant the feature’s inclusion.

Those who have experienced 3D movies in virtual reality tend to say it’s more impressive compared to using typical 3D glasses in the cinema. And with Avatar: The Way of Water helping showcase the wonders of 3D to a wider audience, it’s a shame the option isn’t available on Sony’s next-gen VR headset.

We could see 3D movies come to PSVR 2 in the future, however. Sony may add additional functionality to the headset via firmware updates but right now it’s a device that strictly focuses on gaming. Of course, you’ll need to have a PS5 disc model if you do want to enjoy 3D Blu-ray movies. When it comes to PS5 disc vs Digital, the biggest difference is the $499 PS5 has a 4K Blu-ray drive while the cheaper Digital Edition does not.

When you consider the PSVR 2 price is $549 and you need a PS5 to use it (PSVR 2 doesn’t need a camera to work, thankfully), it’s a shame that it doesn’t include more functionality.

Avatar: The Way of Water revitalized cinema goer’s enthusiasm for 3D content. (Credit: 20th Century Studios)

We’ve seen other headsets offer more ways to enjoy VR experiences and even AR, something I particularly enjoyed during my HTC Vive XR Elite hands-on review. With the PSVR 2 limited to just playing VR games, it seems rather restrictive by comparison.

As you may have surmised, the PSVR 2 also can’t play 360-degree videos and adult-oriented content is also off the table. That probably won’t be a deal breaker for those who only want to play the likes of Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7 in VR, but again, the more bang for your buck a device can offer the better.

Newcomers to VR may be wondering, ‘is PSVR 2 worth it?’ and ‘does PSVR 2 make you feel sick?’. Your mileage and expectations for PlayStation VR2 will vary, but there’s no doubt the headset can make you feel queasy.