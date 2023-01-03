➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PSVR 2 wireless

👀 A wireless PSVR 2 model could arrive in the future

🗣️ Sony said its “always looking at all possibilities and doing technical research”

🤔 But going wireless isn’t feasible yet due to the negative impact on performance

🥽 The Meta Quest 2 is wireless and it’s likely the Meta Quest 3 will follow suit

A wireless PSVR 2 model could be released in the future. Sony’s SVP of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino has said the company is “looking at all possibilities” when it comes to the next-gen virtual reality headset, though he admitted performance remains a concern.

Sony’s second stab at capturing the VR market will begin in a couple of months, with the PSVR 2 due to release on February 22 for $549 – that’s more than a PS5.

Even though the PSVR 2 is set to be one of the most cutting-edge headsets on the market, players will have to deal with a lengthy cable that connects the headset to the USB-C port located on the front of the PlayStation 5, which could detract from the overall experience.

It’s also at odds with the most popular VR headset on the market, the Meta Quest 2, which is completely wireless. It’s likely that the Meta Quest 3, which is also tipped to release in 2023, will also release without a cable, making PSVR 2’s cable connection all the more egregious.

A wireless PSVR 2 would make sense, then, particularly for PSVR 2 games that involve a lot of physical movement. However, the biggest challenge, it seems, is ensuring that the headset’s performance isn’t negatively affected by going wireless.

In an interview with Famitsu (thanks, Mixed News), Hideaki Nishino acknowledged Sony is aware of consumers’ demand for a wireless experience but performance remains a concern:

“We also understand that going wireless will give you another experience, so we're always looking at all possibilities and doing technical research. However, there is still the issue of how far the cable solution can be replaced with a wireless one in terms of performance.”

Another issue that would arise from going wireless would be battery life. The PSVR 2 already comes with two rechargeable Sense controllers, and it isn’t clear how long they’ll last before needing to be charged.

If the PSVR 2 was to go wireless but was subsequently hamstrung by poor battery life, that’d certainly take the shine off having a cable-free experience. It could also raise the price of the headset, which is already too dear for some.

However, Nishino believes that the $550 price of the PSVR 2 is justified due to the features and technology packed inside.

“We believe that we are able to provide functions and experiences that are suitable for the price, so we hope you will pick it up,” Nishino told Famitsu.

Sony recently admitted the battery life of its pro controller, the DualSense Edge, is actually worse than the $70 pad. It’s worth reiterating that the DualSense Edge price is $200.