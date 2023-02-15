Virtual reality designer Bigscreen has revealed a new ultra-slim VR headset that packs a surprisingly potent punch in a very small frame.

The Bigscreen Beyond is touted as the “world’s smallest VR headset” and we’re ready to believe it. Weighing only 127 grams, the wired device supports a 5120 x 2560 resolution at a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 90-degree field of view and an OLED display.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Bigscreen Beyond

🤏 The Bigscreen Beyond is the world’s smallest VR headset

🥽 It packs some impressive hardware in a tiny frame

🤖 The device’s faceplate is custom-made for each user

🥴 Although the $999 price tag doesn’t look too appealing

The headset looks more like a futuristic pair of swimming goggles than the bulky VR devices we’ve grown accustomed to, like the PSVR 2. Bigsceen has been able to fit advanced hardware into that thin chassis thanks to the device’s thin pancake lenses, as well as its custom-made fitting.

Before even getting your hands on the device, you’ll have to take a scan of your face using an iPhone app (only available on the iPhone XR or newer models) to create a “sub-millimeter precision 3D mesh of your face”. After uploading that to Bigscreen, the company will create a face cushion specially made for you, meaning it should perfectly fit around your noggin and save on bulky knobs or comfort adjusters.

It has SteamVR tracking built in so will work with Steam base stations and controllers, which is handy because it doesn’t come with any of its own. You’ll be able to play the full SteamVR games library, as well as use Bigscreen’s own app to watch movies or use other social VR platforms.

It does, at least, feature an in-built microphone, a proximity sensor that detects the distance between your face and the headset, and a USB-C port to connect a bunch of accessories. If you want to shell out for “high-end” audio, though, you’re going to have to splash an extra $99 on a premium head grip that comes with a more adjustable strap and built-in headphones.

The Bigscreen Beyond is up for pre-order for $999, which is fairly pricey when you consider it doesn’t come with the SteamVR base stations or controllers needed to use it.

It’s one of the pricier VR headsets that has appeared in recent months, coming in slightly cheaper than the recently released HTC Vive XR Elite but will almost undoubtedly be more expensive than the upcoming Meta Quest 3.

Streamlined comfort is very much the big selling point of the Beyond and although it would make for a decent gaming VR headset, you won’t be able to access the many PSVR 2 games that are on the horizon. Its diminutive size also means it’s not nearly as fun to tear apart.