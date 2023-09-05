It’s that time once again: a new Apple Event is almost here and promises to bring with it a slew of announcements, including our first look at the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max, new Apple Watches, and more.

The Apple Event takes place live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and the company has named the event “Wonderlust”. We’ll be rounding up all the announcements during and after the showcase takes place, but if you want to hear that all-important iPhone 15 Pro Max release date live, you’ll want to tune in.

How to watch Apple’s iPhone 15 event

The Apple Event takes place on September 12, 2023, at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. You can tune in at the usual locations, including Apple’s website and YouTube Channel. Once Apple posts a link to the live stream, we’ll embed the video below so you can watch it right here.

iPhone 15: every new feature

We’re expecting to see arguably the biggest overhaul of the iPhone for several years. the most notable change is that Apple is ditching the Lightning cable for USB-C and that all iPhone models should deliver faster charging. The new phones will come with color-matching, braided cables, too.

Every iPhone model will feature the Dynamic Island this time around, which was previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. However, Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a new titanium frame and significantly thinner bezels.

The long-running flip-to-mute switch is also tipped to be replaced by an Action Button, and we’ll see five iPhone 15 colors and four iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max colors.

Apple could also decide to rebrand the iPhone 15 Pro Max line to “Ultra”, which would match its Apple Watch naming scheme. Apple’s top-end iPhone may also get a periscope lens with up to 6x optical zoom.

These changes will come at a cost to consumers, though. The iPhone 15 Pro price is likely to be up to $200 more expensive, which would represent a price increase of 10% to 20% increase on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Apple Watch: small updates

Apple is also expected to show off a new Apple Watch, with the Series 9 including an updated S9 processor. This could give the Apple Watch Series 9 better battery life, which is always a welcome upgrade.

A darker titanium case may come to the Apple Watch Ultra as well, and various new bands will be shown, including one with a magnetic buckle. Don’t expect any major changes to the Apple Watch then, just small but pleasing improvements.

AirPods: now with USB-C

It’s only a matter of time before USB-C becomes the standard for all future Apple devices, and it means we could see updated AirPods with USB-C charging. Apple is also tipped to release a cheaper pair of AirPods for $99, and many will be hoping to see a new pair of AirPods Max announced. Apple’s over-ear headphones were released in 2020, so they’re well overdue and an update.

Apple Vision Pro: a brief mention

Apple could talk about its upcoming mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. It’ll need to do everything it can to justify the Apple Vision Pro price of $3,499, so some new information about the headset to drive enthusiasm should help. We know that developers have their hands on developer kits, and with a launch date of early 2024, Apple could have some new stuff to show during its event.

iOS 17, macOS Sonoma: more information and a release date

Apple has been beta testing its new iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma update for a while now, so the Apple Event will likely provide a release date for the company’s new firmware. The new firmware makes several improvements to users’ experience on iPhone, Mac, Apple TV and the Apple Watch, and always helps make older devices feel new again.

Standout iOS 17 features include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, updates to iMessage, Homescreen widgets, improvements to AirDrop, NameDrop, a journal app and StandBy mode.

We’ll be rounding up all the announcements from Apple’s Event on September 12, so check back soon for everything you need to know.