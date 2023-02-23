(Credit: The Shortcut / Apple)

➡️ The Shorcut Skinny: iPhone rumored to see red

🔴 Apple testing a dark red for iPhone 15 Pro, similar to past dark, subtle hues

🏳️‍⚧️ iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are reportedly being tested in light blue and pink

⚠️ 9to5’s unnamed source cautions it’s early days, and colors are likely to change

🤔 Color rumors are shaky as extensive testing means it’s one of the last decisions

Apple is reportedly testing out some new iPhone 15 colors this year, according to a story in 9to5Mac. The rumor came courtesy of an unnamed source, who allegedly revealed Apple has designs on a new dark red, seemingly similar to the company’s subtle color work on other devices, including the iPhone 14 Pro in deep purple, of late.

9to5Mac says the dark red would be a special edition color, although it’s unclear what that means in this context. The article shows a mock-up render of the iPhone 15 Pro in a dark red color that shows a redder phone than what we’d likely get – the #410D0D color hex code Apple is reportedly using, when viewed on its own, looks quite brown by comparison. Like the mid-cycle iPhone 12 Pro refresh in alpine green or the 2022 MacBook Air M2 in midnight, this shade would probably show more or less reddish hue depending on lighting and viewing angles.

The report goes on to say that its source alleged Apple is also testing a light blue and a pink color, both for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, but cautioned that things could easily change.

iPhone 15 colors: wait and see

Color rumors are among the shakiest to report on months in advance, as final color refinements are one of the last things decided since they need significant testing before a phone is manufactured. If the iPhone 15 Pro is switching to titanium as rumored, Apple may need extra testing to see how the color holds up, how pricey it is to apply and how it looks in various lighting conditions before it decides which to use for the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date.

Still, if this rumor is true in the end, it would be markedly different from its typical Product Red devices, which tend to be bold, like what you’d find on a Ferrari – that’s not to say the color is intended to fall under that designation, of course.