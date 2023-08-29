The Apple iPhone 15 launch event is Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1pm ET / 10am PT. That’s two weeks from today, according to official Apple event invites to watch the broadcast. You can see the full invite notice below.

Based on the September 12 launch event date, we fully expect September 22, 2023 to be the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date, barring any delays into October for that specific model. There have been rumors that Apple’s highest end iPhone – whether it’s the iPhone 15 Pro Max or an iPhone 15 Ultra – may be slightly behind (this could be because this model is supposed to tout an advanced periscope zoom camera).

The Apple invite is entitled “Wonderlust” throwing around hints as to what you can expect from the iPhone 15 Pro. There’s heavy speculation that a new titanium material is replacing aluminum with titanium iPhone 15 Pro color will match (exclusive to the Pro models).

Other iPhone 15 Pro rumors point to USB-C replacing the Lightning port on the new iPhones, thinner bezels for the 15 Pro models, Dynamic Island across all new iPhone models (previously a 14 Pro-only feature), Action Button replacing the mute switch, and a new 3nm A17 chipset (Pro only, as the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus may get the A16). 35W charging is also heavily rumored care of that new USB-C port. The iPhone 15 Pro Max may stand alone with a periscope zoom lens that far surpasses Apple’s current 3x optical zoom limitations.

Of course, with all of these new perks, Apple increase the price of the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, starting at $1,099 ($100 price increase). This will enable Tim Cook and company continue to tout $799 price on the standard iPhone.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro won’t be alone. We also expected minor updates to the Apple Watch with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch 9. Expect the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to just be called the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd generation, matching the styling of new MacBooks. The big rumor is that next year, the Apple Watch X will so dramatic changes alongside a new iPad.

We could also find out more about Apple’s plans for mixed-reality at the event and how it’ll make that $3,499 Apple Vision Pro price worth every penny.