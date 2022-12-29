(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Up periscope

📅 iPhone 15 Pro Max release date on track for September 2023

📷 Camera may get a periscope lens, enabling much farther optical zooms

⤴️ New design language could include rounded back edge in the future

⚡️ iPhone USB-C port could bring high-speed connection to replace Lightning

💰 iPhone 15 Pro Max price could further increase over standard iPhone 15

✏️ iPhone 15 Pro Max may see name change to iPhone 15 Ultra

🧪 Apple allegedly experimenting with solid state volume and power buttons

Months before the likely iPhone 15 Pro Max release date in September, early rumors suggest that the new iPhone for 2023 will shake up Apple’s top-end smartphone. There are still plenty of questions: will the iPhone 15 Pro Max get a new name? Will the chassis of Apple’s new phones change, or will it be the same flat-sided design we’ve now known for three generations?

Hard details about Apple’s new phone will be scant, with leakers basing much of their reports on supply chain happenings and whispers seeping out of the tech giant’s halls. A lot of this will change as the year goes on and plans solidify, but if you follow me on this journey, by the time Apple announces the iPhone 15 Pro Max, or whatever it calls it, along with the others, you’ll already know if you’re buying one or hanging onto your old phone another year.

Here’s everything we know about the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max release date

Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 15 lineup, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in September 2023, with pre-order availability following days later and phones shipping the next week. This has been the pattern over several releases, with very few exceptions

Last year’s iPhone 14 Plus, for example, saw a delayed October release compared to the September 16 launch of the other models.

iPhone 15 Pro Max design

The iPhone 15 line may see a new design featuring a rounded back edge, perhaps similar to that of the iPhone 5C, Apple’s colorful-yet-doomed first attempt at making a budget iPhone.

The iPhone 15 design rumor was shared on Twitter by leaker ShrimpApplePro, who had no specifics on just how big the change in the curved edge would be, speculating loosely that it could resemble the iPhone 5C. They said more concretely the new iPhone would be made of titanium, a material Apple has used in past products (and currently uses in the Apple Watch Ultra), but one which is 30-50 times more expensive than stainless steel.

The rumor was backed up with some detailed renders, published by AppleInsider, though it doesn’t sound like the publication had anything more solid to go on than ShrimpApplePro’s tweet, so I wouldn’t put much stock into the images, impressive as they are.

Prior to the flat-sided change, iPhone stuck with a mostly-the-same rounded edge from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 11 series (albeit with the significant change of an all-screen design with the iPhone X). I’d guess, given that all of its tablets, not just the best iPad, finally share the same design language, Apple will run with flat sides for the iPhone for at least another year.

More probable is a potential change to the phone’s mechanical buttons. Apple may swap them for solid-state buttons with small, vibrating Taptic Engines placed by each to simulate a button click, according to an October 27, 2022 tweet from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Longtime iPhone users will remember Apple doing the same thing for the iPhone 7 home button, a change that persists in today’s iPhone SE.

iPhone 15 Pro Max may move to USB-C

Apple may move the iPhone 15 Pro Max and others to USB-C, says Kuo. On November 16, 2022, he tweeted that although the whole lineup will move to USB-C, only iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro will get high-speed data transfer via the port, with Kuo predicting Thunderbolt 3 or USB 3.2 support, rather than Thunderbolt 4 or USB 4. That could still mean data transfer rates up to 40Gbps, which would be a massive improvement over the current 480Mbps offered by current iPhones’ lightning ports.

While this shift has been rumored for years, a recent decision by the EU to require all smartphone makers to adopt the port may have spurred Apple’s timeline a little, making the iPhone 15’s move to USB-C more likely now than ever.

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera

In the past, Apple gave its biggest phones the best cameras, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max may resume this trend with the rumored addition of an all-new periscope camera lens, as predicted as far back as 2020 by Kuo, who wrote on his Medium blog that it’s finally coming in 2023. The smartphone maker has been rumored since 2020 to be planning this inclusion, which would enable the company to add the kind of impressive zooming abilities already seen on some Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Kuo believes the camera will also be added to the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024.

iPhone 15 Pro Max specs

The iPhone has maintained a performance lead over its Android counterparts for years, though that lead is narrowing dramatically, as you’ll read over in our Samsung Galaxy S23 colors page.

Apple might move to a 3nm process for the rumored A17 chipset in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. That’s based on a Bloomberg report from December 29, 2022 that Apple’s primary chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC), has begun mass production of chips on the new process, which its chairman, Mark Liu says will “offer better performance than its 5nm chips, while requiring about 35% less power.” Liu’s choice not to put a number to the performance gains has lead some to speculate that Apple is prioritizing battery life improvements over performance gains.

I don’t think there’s enough in that report to draw that conclusion, but there might be if you go back in time a little – a June 16, 2022 report on TSMC’s forthcoming process by Anandtech showed a chart that illustrates the characteristics of the coming chips. Notably, the final column, labeled N3E, features an efficiency gain of 34% (which echoes Liu’s “about 35%”) with a performance improvement of 18% over the previous 5nm process. The article’s author notes that the N3E chip can be tuned to either prioritize efficiency or power, so you wouldn’t see those numbers simultaneously.

There’s no way to know if that’s the chip Apple will include in its new phones, but given they’re not expected until the second or third fiscal quarter of 2023, it’s certainly possible.

iPhone 15 Pro Max price

We don’t yet know much about pricing for the iPhone 15 lineup, and speculating about it right now is a little messy, given how Apple handled pricing for this year’s iPhone around the world and what rumors say about its iPhone 15 plans. So let’s do it!

A leak on December 29, 2022 suggested that Apple is deeply disappointed in iPhone 14 sales, and is considering knocking $100 off the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, which would make the cheapest non-iPhone SE phone just $599, as reported by Forbes. The report notes that this could eat into iPhone SE sales, speculating that could be what’s behind recent claims by Kuo that Apple may cancel the iPhone SE in 2024, which, as guesses go, is astute enough.

The idea that Apple might drop the price of those phones flies in the face of the fact that the iPhone 14 line actually saw a price increase everywhere but in the US and China, arguably Apple’s most important iPhone markets. It’s possible the leaker got some details wrong, and that Apple is considering lowering prices only where it raised them this time, or, I suppose, that it’s dropping them worldwide, but it’s very unlikely it would drop prices in the US and China only.

Apart from that, I’d expect the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro to either keep the same price or even see a slight increase, if rumors about a switch to titanium, a significantly more expensive material than stainless steel, are true.

Other iPhone 15 Pro Max rumors