I’m living in the future – visiting South Korea several time zones ahead of the US – and bringing you a first look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (below), Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Watch 6. Today is Samsung Unpacked, the equivalent of an Apple launch event, and the fact that Samsung is hosting it in its home country means it’s a big deal.

Here’s what I found out about the future of Samsung’s products and its commitment to foldable devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on review

Pros

✅ 👑 The two-screen king of productivity-focused smartphones

✅ 📐 Tighter and lighter design – and significantly smaller S Pen

✅ 🙌 No odd gap between the screens when folded in half

✅ 💡 Brighter display for easier outdoor use

Cons

❌ 💰 It starts at $1,800 – although pre-order incentives help

❌ 🖋️ S Pen – sold separately – doesn’t slot into the phone body

❌ 🙅‍♂️ Still can’t write on the front Cover Screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is both iterative and amazing at the same time, and after testing it for several hours ahead of today’s Samsung Unpacked event, it’s destined to become my new favorite Android phone and the best foldable phone to date.

Why? Because it’s a productivity powerhouse with an unmatched phone-tablet design that pairs a 7.6-inch mini-tablet display when unfolded with a 6.2-inch front Cover Display when folded in half (and it does fold completely in half this time). The smaller clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 5 is similar but with a new large Cover Display

(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

Why trust my ongoing Galaxy Z Fold 5 review

I’m still wowed by this awesome technology five Fold generations deep. I’ve reviewed the Fold 1, Fold 2, Fold 3, Fold 4 for both TechRadar and then The Shortcut, and now I’m reviewing the Fold 5. Yes, Samsung has more competition than ever – the Google Pixel Fold and the new Moto Razr+ in the US – but it’s shaping up to score higher on durability, software cohesiveness, screen brightness and accessory compatibility.

The screen dimensions haven’t changed year-over-year, but I’m happy to report that the Z Fold 5 does fold in half completely. Gone is the awkward air gap between the right and left half of the inner display when closed.

See the differences below – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 5 (right).

(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

The hinge is also smaller for a tighter form factor and the screen brightness has hit a new high: 1,750 nit peak brightness, making this foldable phone suitable for outdoor use. Spreadsheets work sessions in Central Park this summer? Count me in.

It’s still a meaty phone that’s shaped like an oversized ice cream sandwich, but Samsung’s Z Fold 5 feels more durable than Google’s Pixel Fold so I ended up returning mine to the Google Store. Samsung already went through its first-generation foldable hiccups five generations back. I’d be happy to own “the world’s thinnest foldable” (Google’s claim that still stands in the US) – when it’s more reliable.

(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

Three other quick big perks to the Z Fold 5 I want to highlight in my hands-on review: multi-tasking on this 7.6-inch display has no challengers, the S Pen stylus is now a lot more compact (as is the case in which you can slot it in) and as I mentioned above, the screen is brighter with a 1,750 peak brightness – great for outdoor use.

I haven’t been able to test out the cameras and battery life in full, but I’m already a fan of the selfie camera. It has features I can’t access on my iPhone: like the ability to easily launch the camera with a double tap of the physical power button (no need to look for an on-screen lockscreen shortcut), trigger the selfie timer with a hand gesture (not buried two menus deep) and switch between the cameras with a swipe anywhere on the screen viewfinder (not a tiny camera icon in the corner).

The Samsung S23 Ultra camera will still be better, but Samsung is closing the gap, as it should for its $1,800 asking price.

(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs

📆 Release date: August 11, 2023

💰 Price: $1,800 (check pre-order deals)

📺 Screen sizes: 7.6-inch inner screen / 6.2-inch Cover Screen

🖥️ Resolution: 2,176 x 1,812 QXGA+ / 2316 x 904 HD+

🏃‍♂️ Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

💡 Brightness: 1,750 nits

📸 Main camera: 50MP

📸 Ultrawide camera: 12MP

📸 Telephoto camera: 10MP

🤳 Cover camera: 10MP

😶‍🌫️ Under display camera: 4MP

⚙️ Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

🐏 RAM: 12GB

🗄️ Storage: 256GB / 512GB / (1TB is Samsung Store exclusive)

🔈 Speakers: stereo (and no headphone jack)

🔋 Battery: 4,400mAh

🔌 Wired Charging: 25W (adapter not included)

⚡ Wireless Charging: Yes

📶 Connectivity: 5G sub6 and mmWave, WiFi 6e

👇 Fingerprint sensor: Yes (side button)

📐 Dimensions: 6.1 x 2.64 x .53in (folded) / 6.1 x 5.11 x .24in (unfolded)

⚖️ Weight: 253g (8.92oz)

🌈 Colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream (Gray and Blue are Samsung Store exclusive)

🤖 OS: Android 13

🪨 Durability: Ano frame architecture, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Plastic back

♻️ Recycled parts: aluminum, glass, plastic

💦 Waterproof: IPX8

What I liked & disliked

📐 Dimensions & 🪨 Durability. Coming from testing the Google Pixel Fold, the Z Fold 5 feels more durable from the get-go. It’s incredibly important for a foldable phone. Google claims to have the world’s thinnest foldable, but Samsung has struck the right balance by shrinking its hinge and folding completely flat with a gap-less design year-over-year. Samsung hasn’t done it to an extent that compromises structural integrity.

(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

🖋️S Pen stylus is smaller but sold separately. I’m a big fan of the S Pen, but I brought it to a 1:1 interview with Samsung here in Korea only to forget it in my hotel room. Even with the Z Fold 5, it doesn’t fit into the body of the phone (the S23 Ultra has this perk) and it’s sold separately. The good news is that the smaller S Pen that’s launching alongside the new Fold does fit into a svelte new case. We’re getting there.

💰 $1,800 but trade-in offers abound. Samsung’s asking for a lot, but one advantage it has over its Android competitors has been the ability to accept trade-ins at higher values. That’s a feature only Apple can achieve.

(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

🗄️ 512GB of storage for the 256GB price. One of the pre-order perks returns: getting the 512GB version for the list price of the 256GB configuration. This is no bluff – it does go away after the pre-order ends, however.

💡 Not just lighter, but brighter. The Z Fold 5 continues Samsung’s drive to give us the brightest foldable phone possible, jumping from a 1,000 peak brightness to 1,750 (the brightest on the market to date). That’s a big deal for using this productivity smartphone outside.

🌈 Five colors for the Z Fold 5. I like this year’s standout color: Icy Blue, which is available everywhere in addition to Phantom Black and Cream. There are also Samsung Store-exclusive colors Gray and Blue you can purchase online.

(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

🤳 One of the best selfie cameras. I’m still testing out the camera – I really like the selfies so far and I can tell you Samsung is closing the gap (gap-less is kind of a theme here) between its foldable phone cameras and its top-tier Galaxy S23 cameras.

(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

What’s to come from the full review

📸 Camera testing. You’re going to see some awesome photos in South Korea and when I get back to NYC for the full review. I know that the quality has improved – doing some of the heavy lifting is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (the chip inside both the Z Fold 5 and S23 series phones) that allows for better post-processing year on year.

🔋 Battery life tests. I can’t review a phone honestly in a day or even three days properly – it requires at least a week of battery life tests. That’s why I’ll launch the full Galaxy Z Fold 5 review next week, with updates as I go along right on this page.