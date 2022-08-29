My Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review is done, but I’m always updating my testing on this foldable phone as this has become my daily driver among Android phones – it’s just that good. Full 16-minute Z Fold 4 video review coming soon.

🤹‍♂️ What makes it better than a normal phone? Having a big screen without having to cumbersomely grip a large phone. I feel like that’s what we all want. It’s a mini-tablet with a big display when you want it, yet a compact phone when you don’t. Multi-tasking is actually viable in tablet mode, too.

🤔 Better than the Fold 3? Yes, in subtle, but important ways. It has the same sized screens, but they’ve been reshaped to be wider/less tall. It’s also lighter. The multi-tasking interface and the cameras are remarkably better.

🎮 Good for gaming? The 7.6-inch screen is the best way to play games on a phone, especially now that (as of Android 12) Sony’s PS Remote Play app is compatible with the PS5 DualSense controller

🙋‍♂️ Why trust my Fold 4 review? I reviewed Samsung’s Fold 1 , Fold 2 & Fold 3 for TechRadar and reviewed or tested almost every recent smartphone, including the new OnePlus 10T . I won’t steer you wrong. I called the Fold 1 “the most forward-thinking phone you shouldn't buy” in anticipation that a better version around the corner. Here we are (again).

📐 Size matters: Slimmer hinge than the Fold 3 and weighs 8g less (263g), so a bit more compact and lighter, but still a thick and heavy phone. So not a game changer, but headed in the right direction

But it works better on the Flip 4 which has more head-room for previewing those selfies

I found the 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom punch into far-away subjects in a meaningful way, making 2x zoom feel relatively worthless like you’re just cropping the edges. 10x zoom is really the useable limit, but it can go to 30x zoom as a neat party trick.

That’s an improvement over the Fold 3, and comes down to the more efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

🖋️ S Pen: No slot for S Pen and doesn’t come with one, sadly, but compatible with S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro

📐 Size matters: It looks the same, but Samsung made important tweaks: it reduced the bezel on the inside tablet-sized screen and widened the front Cover Display to make it easier to use. Importantly, it still feels like a compact handset in phone mode. It's 2.8mm wider and 3.1mm less tall.

⌨️ Easier to type on: That 2.8mm wider Cover Display seems like a small gain, but it makes a huge difference when it comes to typing on the front screen while on the go.

📕 Better Cover Display: I also find myself using the front Cover Display a lot more in general due to that wider aspect ratio. It feels more like a traditional phone than a compromised cramped screen this time around.

📖 Mini-tablet screen: When I do use the 7.6-inch screen in open tablet mode, I can actually get work done, including editing this Substack. Finally, a phone that’s not a read-only device. I can create as well as consume.

⚖️ Fold on a diet: At 263g, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 drops 8g and the hinge is less pronounced, addressing two nagging issues vs the chunky Fold 3. This time, my attention was more on the two screens and less on the ties that bind them. It’s not going to be so much of a change that you notice the weight difference or need to upgrade from the Fold 3 if you just splashed cash on that version a year ago, but I can tell the difference in my side-by-side comparisons.

🪨 Stronger: The 7.6-inch screen is 45% stronger, says Samsung. This is an important step in making foldable phones mainstream. It still has a crease down the middle, but the ultra-thin glass looks and feels solid. We’re a long way from the mushy-feeling plastic screen on the Fold 1.

🤹‍♂️ Multi-tasking is no longer a tech demo: Samsung has been touting multi-tasking on its devices for a decade, and for almost a decade, it’s felt like a cool tech demo, slightly more usable each year. This time, its smoother animations, intuitive drag-and-drop app windows, and a bottom dock that’s there when you need it and hidden when you don’t means that multi-tasking has graduated to become a feature I use outside of “look what this can do” demonstrations. The three-window multi-tasking (fourth if you count a floating window) rivals Apple’s forthcoming Stage Manager interface for iPad – and yet Samsung is doing it on a phone, which is much more challenging. Smooth operator.