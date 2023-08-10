Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

Don’t let the throwback design fool you. The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a clamshell-style smartphone from Samsung that will wow you with its bendable screen technology, extremely compact size and, as of this year, large front Cover Display dubbed a “Flex Window.” And… it’s quite a flex.

The 3.4-inch front screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a major upgrade over the sliver of a screen found on the front of the Z Flip 4. But Samsung has one more thing this year: fresh competition. The Moto Razr+, which launched with a similar design, is keeping Samsung on its toes. The good news for Samsung is that, for the most part, the Z Flip 5 has answers for its flip phone rival with a better quality large Cover Display, brighter display, superior cameras and better software transitions between its two screens. Moto mostly has Razr nostalgia going for it.

I got to test out the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for two weeks alongside its bigger counterpart (read my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review for more on that version). Here’s what I found while attending Samsung Unpacked in Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review

Pros

✅ 📐 Large front Cover Display feels like a huge improvement

✅ 😎 Fashionably compact design that closes in half completely

✅ 🤳 Superb table-top selfies at varying angles like 90°

✅ 🗄️ Starts at 256GB, doubling last year’s storage capacity (512GB upgrade free until the end of the day)

Cons

❌ 📸 Cameras sensors haven’t improved over the Z Flip 4

❌ 🔢 Cover Display limited to pre-set widgets & apps by default

❌ 📝 It’s 2023! Give me my phone-only Samsung Notes anytime anywhere

Review score: 4 out of 5 🏆

Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: best features

📺 Big Cover Display cometh. The 3.4-inch Cover Display of this compact Samsung phone finally does exactly what its name describes: it covers almost the entire front display. I was able to frame selfies and browse certain apps without squinting at the old 1.9-inch display of the Z Flip 4. This is a very unsurprising evolution of the Z Flip series I saw coming two years ago, but still a welcomed improvement.

💰 Almost free with trade-in offers. If $999 sounds tough to swallow, hold up. This year, Samsung is offering solid trade-in values (these values didn’t stick around for too long a year ago when they got yanked mid-pre-order, so watch out). Some people have gotten the Z Flip 5 price down to next to nothing with high-value trade-ins.

🗄️ Goodbye 128GB, hold up 256GB and hello 512GB. There’s no 128GB version of the Z Flip 5, meaning it starts at 256GB of storage. But during the pre-order (before the August 11 release date), the Samsung Store is offering the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB edition. You can’t even get 256GB yet. The company is doing the same with the Z Fold 5 right now (and no bluff, it will go away after pre-order).

🤏 Don’t mind the lack of a gap. A small, but meaningful change is that the Z Flip 5 does fold completely in half this time vs the Flip 4. The inside screen dimensions are the same, but the gap-less design, like on the Z Fold 5, is a nice perk.

Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

Why trust my Galaxy Z Flip 5 review

I’ve reviewed or tested every Samsung foldable phone for TechRadar or The Shortcut, and I continue to admire the flip phone five generations later. I have tested the similar new Moto Razr+ for a fair review comparison. I like the productivity-focused Z Fold 5 a bit better for my own needs, but at times, I appreciate the more-stylish, extra-compact Z Flip 5 and its convenient tabletop-selfie-taking design.

Design

See the differences below – the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (left) and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (right) shows the impact of a tighter hinge and gap-less design when folded in half.

Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

📐 Hinge is finally a match. The spine of the Z Flip 5 is a bit smaller and there’s no more air gap when the Z Flip 5 screen is folded in half. Truthfully, the Flip 1 through 4 design quirk didn’t bother me much, but using the Flip 5 for two weeks gave me a new appreciation for the tighter design Samsung has achieved.

👖 Fits tight jeans. Pockets rejoice! Z Flip 5’s compact design is ideal for the tightest jeans I own (yes, I even tested the wash-shrunken jeans I never wear out anymore). The YoY change in dimensions isn’t dramatic, but it’s a step in the right direction for foldable phones and the seams of my pants.

🙌 One-hand-friendly size. This is the biggest reason to buy the Flip 5 over the Fold 5 (though I like the Fold 5 better myself). The dual-screen smartphone is pretty easy to operate with one hand, closed or open.

Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

Durability

🪨 Durability down to the hinge. Here’s another revamped hinge perk: there are fewer moving parts on the inside and everything feels more durable. And while it has only been two weeks, I’ve tested the Fold 4 for a year now, and that has held up.

💦⏳ Ready for water, not sand. For the third year in a row, we get an IPX8 rating, meaning the Z Flip 5 is water-resistant. But I wouldn’t take it to the beach without caution. The bendable screen element now closes tight, but fine-grain sand remains the mortal enemy of all foldables.

Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

Colors choices

🌈 Fun colors. It comes in Mint, Cream, Lavender and Graphite, but some fun colors are exclusive to Samsung’s own store (not carriers). Yellow, Green, Blue and Gray. I enjoyed seeing yellow and mint if you’re looking for something that stands out.

🎨 No bespoke colors. There’s a good reason you can’t mix and match front and back colors…. that big cover display on the front kind of makes that moot. There’s no color on the front. I saw other publications criticize Samsung for the lack of bespoke colors and my reaction was “What do you want? More bezel?!” 🤨

Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

Display

🪟 ‘Flex Window’ into your phone’s soul. The Flip 5 can not only flex at 90° (ideal for tabletop selfies), its new 3.4-inch Cover Display offers a window into the bigger 6.7-inch display, hence the new “Window” moniker. Quick access to calendar, dialer, weather and alarms is a nice perk – but the selfie viewfinder is its most practical use.

🤔 Cover Display limited by default. In a strange move, Samsung hid the ability to use any app on the Cover Display. You can enable a few more in the “labs” section of the advance features menu, but it only adds Google Maps, Messages, Netflix and YouTube. To get way more apps on the cover, you’ll have to download Good Lock, a third-party launcher. Odd choice, but an easy workaround.

💡 Light bright. Flip 5 more than doubles the peak brightness of the Flip 4 (1,600 vs 1,200 nits), and that’s important because I found having a legible Flex Window is a must for glancing at widgets and snapping selfies in sunny outdoor conditions.

🤷‍♂️ Crease still exists but it’s not a big deal. Beyond the first-generation foldables, the crease hasn’t bothered me. It’ll be great when Samsung (or Apple) comes out with a no-crease design one day, but in 2023, the look and feel here are acceptable.

Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs

📆 Release date: August 11, 2023

💰 Price: $999 (check pre-order deals)

📺 Screen sizes: 6.7-inch inner screen / 3.4-inch Cover Display

🖥️ Resolution: 2,640 x 1,080 Full HD+ / 720 x 748

🏃‍♂️ Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive / 60Hz

💡 Brightness: 1,600 nits (peak brightness)

📸 Main camera: 12MP

📸 Ultrawide camera: 12MP

🤳 Cover camera: 10MP

⚙️ Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

🐏 RAM: 8GB

🗄️ Storage: 256GB / 512GB

🔈 Speakers: stereo (and no headphone jack)

🔋 Battery: 3,700mAh

🔌 Wired Charging: 25W (adapter not included)

⚡ Wireless Charging: Yes

📶 Connectivity: 5G sub6 and mmWave, WiFi 6e

👇 Fingerprint sensor: Yes (side button)

📐 Dimensions: 3.35 x 2.83 x .59in (folded) / 6.5 x 2.83 x .27in (unfolded)

⚖️ Weight: 187g (6.6oz)

🌈 Colors: Mint, Cream, Lavender, Graphite (Samsung-exclusive colors: Yellow, Gray, Blue, Green)

🤖 OS: Android 13

🪨 Durability: Armor Aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Victus 2

♻️ Recycled parts: aluminum, glass, plastic

💦 Waterproof: IPX8

Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 performance

🐉 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip upgrade. Qualcomm’s latest speedy and efficient chip is at the core of Samsung’s Z Flip 5 (same as the S23 Ultra). It’s a step up over the Gen 1 found in the Moto Razr+ and a big leap ahead of Google’s Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel Fold.

🎮 Snappy gaming. I prefer the Fold 5’s bigger screen for gaming, but the Z Flip 5 can handle intense 3D games from a performance standpoint. The tall inner screen has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and didn’t shutter in my gaming tests. But I’d love to see Samsung offer simple puzzle games (ideal for waiting in line at a restaurant) on the Cover Display like Moto did.

🗄️ 256GB or 512GB. There’s no Galaxy Z Flip 5 1TB version, and I don’t think that’s needed for most people who opt for this phone over the Fold 5. I’m just happy to see Samsung did away with the 128GB configuration this year, fitting into modern times.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 ecosystem

📝 Better, but needs attention. I’ve written a lot about Samsung’s software. It’s gotten better, but my No. 1 ask remains: give me Samsung Notes anywhere including a Mac (via the web or a Chrome extension). There’s no reason my notes should be locked to my phone and the only-recently-not-broken-anymore Windows app. This isn’t the 90s, Samsung. Platform wars are dead. Long live anywhere, anytime.

💬 No blue bubbles for you. Apple’s not offering iMessage for Android, and that’s an issue for users in the US. However, solutions like BlueBubbles and Beeper (from the founder of the Pebble Watch) are workaround apps people are using to (nearly) properly communicate with their iPhone friends and family while using an Android.

Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera review

👑 The true selfie camera king. I had a blast snapping photos with the Z Flip 5 because it lends itself to capturing easy selfies. Angle the phone 90° and it becomes a tripod-eliminating tabletop selfie machine. Its 10MP selfie camera atop the 6.7-inch screen is… mediocre. But rotate that bad boy around and the Flex Window shows you a preview. The phone captures much better 12MP wide and ultrawide main camera photos this way. These are technically the superior “rear” cameras (aren’t foldables great?).

🤳 Let me go on about selfies. Indulge me: the Samsung app makes it so easy to snap a group photo with the ability to trigger a selfie timer via a hand gesture (Apple, please copy this) and flip between the front and back cameras with a swipe up and or down anywhere on the screen (Apple, please copy this). And the camera app can be launched with a physical button press on the power button (Apple, please copy this).

📸 Camera quality is the same YoY. The one downside is that the camera quality hasn’t really improved over last year’s model. It’s good as you can see from my photo samples, but compared to the S23 Ultra, an additional $200 MSRP will get you the best camera quality from Samsung and a built-in S Pen. One note: you may find subtle improvements from the Z Flip 4, and you can chalk that up to the post-processing using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset vs the Gen 1.

Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

Battery life tests

🔋 Battery life explained. The 3,700mAh battery is the same as last year’s phone – just enough to get you through a normal day. However, you may see rundown time tests that claim the battery life has improved: it has, according to my own tests! …on the inner screen. This is likely because of, again, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 efficiency. However, in real life, the expanded Cover Display with more pixels will burn faster. So… it’s a wash.

🔌 Wired charging could be faster. I really dig Samsung’s S23 Ultra for its 45W wired charging capability (it goes from 0% to 65% in 30 minutes, beating the iPhone 14 Pro Max by 15%). The Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 are capped at 25W charging speeds (same as the iPhone). I’m sure price and size were factors. Good, but not the best.

⚡ Wireless charging win. The fact that wireless charging and reverse wireless charging (where you stick an earbuds case or watch on the back to slowly get a battery life boost) exist on foldable phones is a technological marvel. It’s still the standard 15W wireless charging, but that’s the speed with any Qi charger. The iPhone requires a MagSafe wireless charger for 15W. All others using an iPhone are 7.5W.

Image credit: The Shortcut / Kevin Lee

Should I buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

If you still haven’t decided, let me basically tell you if you should get it:

Yes, if…

✅ You want the most stylish flip phone with great cameras (sorry, Moto)

✅ You have an older phone to take advantage of this year’s trade-in deals

✅ You avoided prior foldables due to the hinge durability (now’s a good time)

No, if…

❌ You want more freedom on the widget-focused front display (get the Fold 5)

❌ You’re glued to Apple’s ecosystem and its blue bubbles (wait for iPhone 15)

❌ You want the best Samsung cameras for a similar price (get the S23 Ultra)

