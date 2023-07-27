Apple has seemingly leaked how the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button will work, which is set to replace the long-standing mute switch. And there’s great news for photographers.

The iPhone 15 Pro Action Button will let you assign nine different options to it, according to code snippets discovered by MacRumors in the fourth beta of iOS 17. That means you’ll be able to open the Camera app at the press of a button, which is something Android users have been able to do for years by double-tapping the home button.

That’s not all, though. You’ll also be able to assign the following shortcuts to the Action Button:

Accessibility: The shortcut will presumably allow users to access certain accessibility features like VoiceOver or Zoom.

Shortcuts: You can set the Action Button so it performs certain shortcuts like playing a specific playlist or controlling your smart home devices.

Silent Mode: Just like most iPhone users have become accustomed to, the Action Button can also function as a simple toggle to put the phone in Silent.

Camera: You can open the Camera app with a single press of the Action Button.

Flashlight: Need some illumination in a pinch? You can get the Action Button to turn the Flashlight on or off.

Focus: If you want some peace and quiet for a few hours, you can use the Action Button to activate Focus mode.

Magnifier: Those who struggle to read small text can use the iPhone’s magnifying glass to zoom in by pressing the Action button.

Translate: If you use the translate app frequently, the Action Button can launch the app and start a conversation or text translation.

Voice Memos: Want to record a great idea? The Action Button can let users start or stop a voice memo.

After switching to iPhone after using Android phones for years, I still find myself double-tapping the power button to open the camera app, only to be greeted with the ability to pay contactless.

Having a dedicated button to switch to the Camera app would be hugely welcome, then, and means you no longer need to wake your iPhone and hold the Camera icon down.

We’re expecting the iPhone Pro Max release date to be September 22, 2023, and the iPhone 15 Pro price is expected to rise by up to $200. In terms of the iPhone 15’s design, expect a USB-C port, curved edges, and new cameras.