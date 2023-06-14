You might want to take advantage of some trade-in deals for the iPhone 15 Pro, as it appears that Apple’s next smartphone will cost more than ever.

Rumors had been circulating of an impending price hike, and it turns out those fears were true. In a research note seen by Barron’s, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has all but confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models could see price rises of up to $200. That’s a 10% to 20% increase on last year’s iPhone Pro 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which cost $999 and $1,099 respectively for 128GB of storage.

Even though the cost increase of the next iPhone will concern many, it could prove a genius move by Apple. According to Ives, approximately 250 million iPhone users haven’t upgraded their devices in over four years, which means there could be a massive influx of new buyers.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone 15 Pro price hike

💰 It looks like the next iPhone lineup will cost more than last year

😱 Insiders believe the iPhone 15 Pro and Max could cost up to $200 more

✋ Million of users haven’t upgraded their iPhone in four years

🤞 The next iPhone is tipped to have improved cameras, an action button and USB-C

Apple will obviously need to convince consumers to upgrade by showing off a more innovative and powerful phone than last year, but most people who decide to replace their handset tend to go for the latest model by default.

From what we know so far, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will have improved cameras, an action button, USB-C and other refinements. Every iPhone 15 model is tipped to feature the Dynamic Island, which Apple introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

But could we see interest in the iPhone be affected by the upcoming Apple Vision Pro? The VR/AR headset is due out early next year and promises to bring ‘spatial computing’ into the home. However, the Apple Vision Pro price is $3,499, meaning its unlikely to see mass adoption without a price cut.

Apple’s iPhone line continues to dominate the smartphone market. The iPhone was the best-selling smartphone globally in 2022, taking eight of the top 10 spots. Furthermore, Android users switching to iPhone reached a five-year high.