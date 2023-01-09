➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone 15 Dynamic Island

👋 The iPhone notch could be axed as Apple is reportedly set to use the Dynamic Island for all iPhone 15 models

🏝️ The Dynamic Island is currently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

👀 The Dynamic Island makes notifications more engaging and easier to track

💪 iPhone 15 Pro models will get a new A17 Bionic chip, which will be more power efficient

Apple could phase out the infamous notch, as reports suggest all iPhone 15 models will feature the new Dynamic Island moving forward.

The report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who said “I’m told to expect the same screen size as the iPhone 14 family, but the Dynamic Island will expand to all four models.”

The Dynamic Island made its debut on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models and makes notifications and alerts easier to manage and more visually appealing.

The notch, meanwhile, became a staple of every iPhone in 2017 and has been a point of contention ever since. Apple has gradually made the notch smaller over time and has even added it to its latest MacBook models. However, the Dynamic Island is a more elegant solution that retains the functionality of the notch while making notifications more impactful.

Other changes to the iPhone 15 include a titanium frame instead of the stainless steel frame found on the iPhone 14 Pro models, and some physical buttons may be replaced by haptics, like the volume buttons.

Apple will also reportedly switch to USB-C for the first time in the iPhone’s history after the European Commission said the company would need to comply with its ruling that all phones, tablets, headphones and other devices sold in EU countries must use a standard USB-C charging port.

Apple confirmed that it would comply with the EU’s ruling, though it has until Fall 2024 to do so. The company might also choose to stick with the Lighting connector in the US, and only switch to USB-C in the EU.

That’s unlikely though, as many of Apple’s products already use USB-C including the AirPods Pro, iPad, and even the Apple TV 4K remote.

iPhone 15 Pro models will apparently use a faster USB-C port than the regular versions, which won’t be able to transfer data as quickly.

As you might expect, the new iPhone 15 Pro models will also benefit from a new A17 Bionic chip, according to Gurman, which will be more power efficient and should provide a subtle performance boost.