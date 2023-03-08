Apple’s dominance of smartphone sales has been highlighted once again, as the tech giant captured eight spots of the top 10 best-selling smartphones for 2022.

According to research from Counterpoint, a global industry analysis firm, the Apple iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone in 2022, taking the top spot for the first eight months of the year.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: best-selling smartphones

💰 New data shows that Apple dominated smartphone sales in 2022

🥇 The iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone globally

👀 Only two positions were taken by Apple’s biggest rival, Samsung

😯 The iPhone Pro Max models drove more volume than the Pro and base models

In the US, UK, Germany, France and other major markets, the iPhone 13 kept pole position until September 2022, when it was eventually displaced by the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple’s premium iPhone Pro Max models actually drove more volume than the Pro and base models for the first time in 2022. Maybe that’s why Apple thinks you’ll pay more for an iPhone Ultra.

That doesn’t mean that older and more affordable iPhone models weren’t also popular, though. The Apple iPhone 12 secured sixth place on the list, while the Apple iPhone SE 2022, which is tipped for a major refresh, came in at number nine.

Despite competition from Samsung, Google, OnePlus and other smartphone manufacturers, only two spots were taken by Apple’s rivals. The Samsung Galaxy A13 finished in fourth place, while the Samsung Galaxy A03 snuck in at number 10.

These are both entry-level models of Samsung phones, which performed well in the Caribbean, Latin America and India. Flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra didn’t make the cut.

The best-selling smartphones in 2022

Apple iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy A13 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Apple iPhone SE 2022 Samsung Galaxy A03

Like all new iPhones, it’s likely that the Apple iPhone 15 will be popular with consumers as people look to upgrade or are enticed by new features. The iPhone 15 Pro Max release date is likely to be September, and all iPhone 15 models could feature the Dynamic Island.

One of the biggest changes that will come to the iPhone 15 design is USB-C, which could finally replace the Lightning port. Apple confirmed that USB-C will come to the iPhone after a change in European Union law.