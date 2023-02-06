Apple is reportedly considering launching a new, premium iPhone model that will pack top-end specs to supersede the currently available iPhone Pro and Pro Max options.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has discussed internally about releasing a more powerful iPhone model and could be gearing up to launch it as early as next year.

Bloomberg had previously reported that the new model might replace the Pro Max, but new rumors suggest Apple will release an ‘Ultra’ option in addition to the current iPhone line-up.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone Ultra

😲 An iPhone ‘Ultra’ could be on the horizon

📱 A new rumor suggests Apple is gearing up to release a new model of iPhone

🌠 It will outclass the current Pro and Pro Max models

🤔 But we’re yet to hear about price or hardware details

It’s currently unclear what, exactly, would make the Ultra stand apart and above the Pro and Pro Max. For starters, we’d expect it to pack a faster chipset and higher resolution camera, but it could also have a larger screen size, lighter weight or bigger battery.

It would certainly cost a pretty penny. The current iPhone 14 Pro Max retails for $1,099, though recent rumors suggest Apple is considering knocking $100 off its follow-up, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. But that’s by no means guaranteed, and if the price hike of the PS5 and price increase of the Meta Quest 2 are anything to go by, tech companies will be looking to wring as much juice from their stock as possible.

Whatever the next Pro Max will cost, you can be certain this unannounced iPhone Ultra will cost a dollop more. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will set you back a clean $1,199, and if Apple really pushes the boat out with this new iPhone model, we expect it will cost a bit more than that.

Other big changes are expected to come to the next wave of iPhones. Rumors suggest Apple is ditching the infamous camera notch in favor of the Dynamic Island, and could be switching to a titanium frame instead of stainless steel. It’s also expected to eventually replace the iPhones’ OLED screens with microLED displays, but that change looks several years off yet.

More immediate will be Apple’s decision on when to ditch its proprietary lightning charger for a standard USB-C port. Apple confirmed last year that it will introduce USB to its iPhones to comply with European Union legislation. The new law requires handheld devices, including phones, to adopt the port by late 2024, but Apple could move quicker than that timeframe to get ahead of the curve and save itself production costs in the long run.

Hopefully those costs won’t be transferred onto us consumers. This unannounced iPhone Ultra model sounds pricey enough as it is.