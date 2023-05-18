A new report has revealed how many new iPhone users in the US have left Google’s Android platform for Apple – and perhaps surprisingly, Apple is attracting more Android users than ever in the last five years.

The new report comes from the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), in the 12 months ending March 2023, 15% of iPhone buyers reported switching from Android to Apple, and 83% of consumers said they stayed in Apple’s iPhone ecosystem.

That 15% figure has increased by 4% since last year and is 5% higher than CIRP’s data found in 2020 and 2021 (thanks, 9to5Mac). The last time up to 15% of new iPhone buyers were previously on Android was back in 2018.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Android exodus

🤔 Data has shown more Android users are switching to iPhone

📈 Figures are at a five-year high, which bodes well for Apple

🏆 Apple dominated the global top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022

🔜 We’ll find out more about iPhone 15 soon

I recently left Android behind after many years and sheepishly made my way back to Apple. The main reason behind my decision was how Apple’s devices communicate with one another so seamlessly, particularly the Apple Watch.

I’d previously bought several Android smartwatches and always found they fell short, while the combination of my Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 13 Pro has been so good it encouraged me to quit the gym.

You’d think that with the quality of Samsung’s flagship phones like the Samsung S23 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, more people would be trying out Android. But not only does Apple continue to produce appealing smartphones, but it also has the budget market cornered too.

Apple’s iPhone dominated the global top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022, with its Pro Max models driving more volume than the Pro and base models for the first time. But older devices were also popular, such as the Apple iPhone 12 and the budget Apple iPhone SE 2022.

That narrative might change with the release of the Google Pixel 7a, a $500 smartphone. Check out our Google Pixel 7a review if you’re looking for an affordable and capable Android phone. We’ve also rounded up the best Google Pixel 7a deals to help save you money.