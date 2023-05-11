(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The Google Pixel 7a is now available, and we believe it’s a fantastic smartphone for $499. With a superb camera, wireless charging, and a 90Hz screen, it ticks almost every box you could hope for at this price point.

You can read our full thoughts in our Google Pixel 7a review, but if you’re already convinced you want to pick up the latest Pixel phone, you’re probably searching for the best Google Pixel 7a deals. After all, it is $50 more expensive than last year’s Pixel 6a so any saving is welcome.

If you’ve got your eye on the Pixel 7a and want to save a few bucks, then, here are all the best deals on Google’s latest phone.

Google Pixel 7a unlocked deals 🔓

Want to pick up the Pixel 7a unlocked? Here are the best deals if you don’t want to be locked into any carrier or change your current contract or sim.

Best Buy - $499 $449 (save $50)

Best Buy is giving away a $50 gift card with every purchase of the Pixel 7a, which means you can instantly knock $50 off Google’s handset, bringing the total price down to just $449. There are three colors to choose from at Best Buy: Snow, Charcoal and Sea.

$50 Best Buy gift card deal: Pixel 7a

$50 deal: Google Pixel 7a Snow

$50 deal: Google Pixel 7a Charcoal

$50 deal: Google Pixel 7a Sea

Amazon - $499 $450 (save $49)

Amazon is also offering Google’s new Pixel 7a at a discounted price. Similar to Best Buy, you’ll receive a $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase, which lets you save $50 off the $499 asking price. You also get 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free if you’re a new subscriber. Just like Best Buy, you can choose between the Snow, Charcoal and Sea colorways.

Amazon: Google Pixel 7a Charcoal

Amazon: Google Pixel 7a Snow

Amazon: Google Pixel 7a Sea

Google Store - $499 (get the Pixel Buds A-series for free)

While you can’t save any money directly at the Google Store, there are a couple of advantages to buying the Pixel 7a straight from Google. It’s the only place where you can get the phone in the Coral color, and you can save some money with an eligible trade-in. Any purchase comes with a free pair of Pixel Buds A-series, too, which usually cost $99. You can also get a 50% discount on the Pixel Buds Pro if you prefer.

Google Store: Google Pixel 7a Coral

Google Pixel 7a carrier deals 📞

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Not interested in an unlocked model? Check out these Google Pixel 7a carrier deals below.

AT&T - $2 a month

New and existing customers of AT&T can get the new Google Pixel 7a 128GB model in Charcoal for just $2 a month on a 36-month contract (0% APR, retail price $519.99). There’s no trade-in required but you can save some money if you have an eligible device. You can also pay $6 a month if you want an early upgrade option.

AT&T: Google Pixel 7a Charcoal

T-Mobile - free with a new line on a qualifying plan

You can pick up a Google Pixel 7a for free at T-Mobile. You need to add a new line on a qualifying plan via 24 monthly bill credits. You can also save $500 when you trade in an eligible device via 24 monthly bill credits.

Unlike AT&T, T-Moblie offers the Pixel 7a in Snow, Charcoal and Sea but only the 128GB model is available.

T-Mobile: Google Pixel 7a

Verizon - $15.27 a month for 36 months

If Verizon is your carrier of choice, you can get the Pixel 7a in Charcoal, Snow and Sea colorways for $15.27 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $539.99 retail). New and existing Verizon customers can save up to $400 on an eligible smartwatch, but you need to pick up the Pixel 7a with a qualifying 5G unlimited plan. You can also save 50% on a pair of Pixel Buds A-series, which usually cost $99.

Verizon Shop

Whether you’re buying the Pixel 7a unlocked or via a carrier, these deals will save you money or at least let you grab a few freebies with your purchase. Personally, I’d opt for the Best Buy deal due to the $50 saving and the fact you can choose between three colors. If you’re desperate for the Coral model, you’ll have to buy the phone from the Google Store.