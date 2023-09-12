The new Apple Watch Series 9 promises to take the Cupertino-based company’s excellent smartwatch to the next level, with several improvements that could tempt users into an upgrade.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 9, including all the standout features that you can expect.

Apple Watch Series 9 price

The Apple Watch Series 9 price is $399 for the GPS model and $499 for the GPS + Celluar model. That’s the same pricing as the Watch Series 8 model, so you won’t have to pay more for the latest version of Apple’s smartwatch.

The majority of people will be content with the $399 GPS Apple Watch unless you’d like complete freedom from your iPhone. Personally, I always have my phone on hand so it’s never a problem.

Apple Watch Series 9 release date

Just like the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date, the Apple Watch Series 9 release date is September 22. That’s a little later than the Apple Watch Series 8 release date, which launched on September 16, 2022.

Apple Watch Series 9 features

Fast charging

While Apple didn’t talk about the Apple Watch Series 9 battery life, it did reveal it’ll support fast charging. I’m used to charging my Apple Watch every day as part of my routine but knowing that it’ll take less time

Double tap gesture

One of the standout features of the Apple Watch Series 9 is the double tap gesture. You can tap your index finger and thumb twice to answer and hangup calls, and complete other actions. If you’re carrying a coffee or only have one free hand, it’s a super useful feature.

A new pink color

If you were hoping for a new Apple Watch color, you’re in luck. Apple announced a striking new pink aluminum Apple Watch, which should prove to be a pretty popular option.

Siri health queries

The Apple Watch has transformed my health routine, and I love delving into the information it provides. Now, you’ll be able to ask Siri specific health questions, like “How much did I sleep last night?” or register information like your weight simply by using your voice.

Precision finding for iPhone

I’m always using the Apple Watch to find my iPhone using the notification sound, but soon you’ll be able to precisely find your missing smartphone with precision finding for iPhone. You’ll see how far away you are and will then receive a haptic vibration when you’re right next to it.

NameDrop

Like on iPhone after iOS 17 drops, you’ll be able to share contact information with another user by bumping your Apple Watch Series 9s together. It’ll be a quick and easy way to share your details without having to fish out your phone.

HomePod integration

The Apple Watch Series 9 will also work more seamlessly with your HomePod. If you own a HomePod and listen to music or use them as stereo speakers for your Apple TV, expect better integration this time around.